T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 (Super 12)- NED vs PAK | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The Netherlands and Pakistan will lock horns in the 17th match of the Super 12 Stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Players playing in match 16 (S12): Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits), Wesley Madhevere (ALL) (ZIM) (8 Credits), and Sean Williams (ALL) (BAN) (9 Credits).

Booster Used: Power All-Rounder.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 4.

I only have one player from this game, and I intend to make four transfers here.

Transfer Deadline: 12:30 PM IST, 03:00 PM (local) on Sunday, October 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 47.

1) Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Sean Williams (ALL) (BAN) (9 Credits) - OUT | Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Wesley Madhevere (ALL) (ZIM) (8 Credits) - OUT| Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits) - IN.

4) Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm going all in on Pakistan for this match and expect them to come back with a statement win after their defeat to Zimbabwe. While Babar Azam is in poor form, a game against a weaker side on paper like the Netherlands could be the one that gets him back into good nick.

The wicket at the Optus Stadium backs the pace bowlers. I wish to get the best out of this game, and hence am bringing in Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim. For the young Bas de Leede, his batting role at No.3 and his overs with the ball makes him a handy option to have.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 17 - NED vs PAK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 17 - NED vs PAK

Players playing in match 17 (S12): Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (10.5 Credits), Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits), Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits), Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits), and Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits).

I'm content with the set of players I plan to get for this match, with four Pakistan players and one from the Netherlands. I'm backing Babar Azam once again, fully aware that the Netherlands have a potent bowling attack. I also hope Pakistan's fiery bowling attack gets the Netherlands all-out so that I can pick up wicket points.

Babar Azam and any of the three Pakistan pacers are the first-choice captaincy options for this match.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 20.

Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 18.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21.

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 22.

