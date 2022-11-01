T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 (Super 12) - ZIM vs NED | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands square off in the 22nd match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval.

My move to use the 2X booster in the ENG-NZ wasn't as successful as I'd hoped it would be.

Players playing in Match 21 (S12): Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mark Wood (ENG) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Jos Buttler (ENG) (WK) (10.5 Credits), Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ) (9.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits), and Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ) (8 Credits).

Captain: Ben Stokes | Vice-Captain: Sam Curran.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Boosted Used: 2X(Double Up)

Since I only have players from the ENG-NZ match, I'll be resetting my team with the Super Transfers booster.

Transfer Deadline: 09:30 AM IST, 02:30 PM (local) on Wednesday, November 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 22 - ZIM vs NED: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 22 - ZIM vs NED

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits).

Batters: KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits), and Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Sean Williams (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ZIM) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Colin Ackermann (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits).

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren (BOWL) (NED) (8.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), and Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits).

Note: Players in bold play in this match.

Using the Super Transfer makes this almost like the start of the season and a clash between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands isn't a bad way to start. I've gone in heavy on the all-rounders, with Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Colin Ackermann. While Raza and Williams are locked in, I am still mulling over Ackermann's place in the side.

Pacy Paul van Meekeren is the only bowler I have from this fixture, with Max O'Dowd the only batter. All five of them are decent captaincy picks, but it's the all-rounders I'll be looking at more.As for the other six players, four are from the IND-BAN match and the remaining two are from M-24(SA and PAK).

I'm backing KL Rahul to the hilt, and this takes me back to the time I used to captain him in every single game in IPL Fantasy. I'm hoping his IPL form returns soon. Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh's selections are fairly self-explanatory given the tournament they've had.

I'm never going into a Bangladesh game without Shakib, come what may. Quinton de Kock and Mohammad Wasim are the other two players on the team, with South Africa and Pakistan locking horns in two games' time.

Other Players

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IND, S12 - Match 23.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 23.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 23.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 24.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 24.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 23.

