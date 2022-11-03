T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 (Super 12) - PAK vs SA | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in the 24th match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 3, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

My move to go for Hardik Pandya and Mustafizur Rahman over Mohammed Shami and Taskin Ahmed worked slightly in my favor.

Players playing in Match 23 (S12): Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the Bank: 2.

I have two players from this match already, but I plan to play the Power Bowler Booster in this match, and hence, I'll be making five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 07.00 pm (local) on Thursday, November 3.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5. | Transfers Remaining: 20.

1) Sikandar Raza (ZIM) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - IN.

4) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

5) Paul van Meekeren (BOWL) (NED) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

I'll be going into this match with six bowlers, three from each team, and all of them fast bowlers. One of my biggest fears is that this game will be a cagey low-scoring affair with neither side taking risks and not losing wickets. However, with Sydney surprisingly being a high-scoring venue in the tournament thus far, I hope to see plenty of wickets fall in the death overs.

While I already have the in-form Mohammad Wasim in my team, he's joined by Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan. As for the Proteas pacers, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada are my picks, with Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, and Naseem Shah the options I'm leaving out.

While Ngidi, Nortje, and Rauf are players who I think are must-haves when playing this booster, Rabada and Shaheen are both instinct picks. I can make a last-minute switch to some of the other options before the toss.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 24 - PAK vs SA: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 24 - PAK vs SA

Players playing in match 24 (S12): Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits), Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), and Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits).

Since I'm playing my Power Bowler booster, my captaincy will most certainly be used on a bowler. However, it'll be a tough task deciding who to captain. The toss, the stages of the game the bowler usually bowls, and the opposition lineup are some of the factors I'll take into account before making the final decision.

Other Players

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 28.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

