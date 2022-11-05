T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 (Super 12) - SA vs NED | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

South Africa take on the Netherlands in the 28th match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 6, at the Adelaide Oval.

Players playing in Match 27 (S12): Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Jos Buttler (ENG) (WK) (10.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits), and Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits).

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva | Vice-Captain: Sam Curran.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 5.

I already have four players from this match and will only make one transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 05.30 am IST, 10.30 am (local) on Sunday, November 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining (after this match's transfers): 7.

1) Jos Buttler (ENG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SA) (9 Credits) - IN.

This transfer is pretty subjective to the toss, and if South Africa are bowling first, I might well switch and decide to go with Lungi Ngidi or Rabada. However, I do believe Aiden Markram is due some runs. He hasn't done much wrong so far in this tournament, scoring runs whenever he has gotten the opportunity to bat for an extended period.

If the Proteas bat first and he finds himself in the middle with enough time to play his strokes, expect a big score. Buttler's the most expensive option I could transfer out, and therefore, he makes way.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 28 - SA vs NED: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 28- SA vs NED

Players playing in match 28 (S12): Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits), and Aiden Markram (BAT) (SA) (9 Credits).

Barring Max O'Dowd, probably every other player I've got is captainable, with Nortje's form making him a front-runner. Quinton de Kock is another solid armband pick. I'll hopefully be up to make the final decision post the toss.

Other Players

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

