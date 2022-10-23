T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 (Super 12) - BAN vs NED | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh take on the Netherlands in the fifth match of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday, October 24, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

We have made a couple of changes to the suggested team from the previous matches, with Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking the spots of KL Rahul and Shadab Khan.

Players playing in match 4 (S12): Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (IND)(8.5 Credits), and Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) (10 Credits).

Captain: Rohit Sharma | Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 0

With no players in my team from this match, I'll make three transfers to give myself a good chance of scoring some points.

Transfer Deadline: 09:30 AM IST, 03:00 PM (local) on Monday, October 24.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 79.

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits) - IN.

2) Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) (10 Credits) - OUT | Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

I've gone with a pretty simple transfer approach for this match. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are vital cogs in this Bangladesh side, with Shakib one of the best T20 WC Fantasy options in the game. Mustafizur's penchant for taking wickets at all stages of the game bodes well for him as a fantasy pick.

As for Bas De Leede, he was the Player of the Match for both of The Netherlands' wins in the Qualifying stages. The young all-rounder picked up seven wickets and scored some crucial runs in three matches. He looks like the best pick from the Dutch side.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 5 - BAN vs NED: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 5 - BAN vs NED

Players playing in match 5 (S12): Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits), Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits), and Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits).

The rationale for our picks is fairly well-explained in the previous section and there isn't much more to say. While we would definitely like to get more players from this game, I think these three should give us a good amount of points.

As for captaincy, Shakib Al Hasan is almost certain to get the armband. It's between Bas de Leede and Mustafizur for the vice-captain.

Other Players

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12- Match 9.

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12- Match 7.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (IND)(8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12- Match 11.

