South Africa and Zimbabwe will face off in the sixth match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 24. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this contest.

Players playing in Match 5 (S12): Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits), Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits), and Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 3.

Like the previous match, we have no players from this game, and we plan to make three transfers to rectify the same.

Transfer Deadline: 01:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Monday, October 24.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 76.

1) Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits) - OUT | Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - IN.

We're going all in on South Africa for this match and expect them to dominate.

It was a valiant effort from Sikander Raza and the Zimbabwe bowlers to get them into the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup. However, it will be a tough ask to stand up to a South African side that has been in excellent form in T20Is recently.

Their pacers should be a handful in Australia and that's why we're doubling up with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Quinton de Kock is the other player we will be bringing in. Apart from his likelihood of scoring runs with the bat, De Kock's glovework could fetch him some handy points.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 6 - SA vs ZIM: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 6 - SA vs ZIM

Players playing in Match 6 (S12): Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits).

This is the kind of match where we eventually end up making an extra transfer purely because we can't resist the temptation of securing a big haul of points.

While we could definitely be in for a surprise, South Africa are overwhelming favorites to win this match and start their T20 World Cup campaign with a bang. We are happy with the players we've picked, but could ideally pick more. Picking one Proteas spinner between Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj was an option, but we chose against it.

We could captain or vice-captain any of the three players we drafted back in and that should come down to the toss and pitch report.

Other Players

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12 - Match 8.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12 - Match 7.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 9.

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 7.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12 - Match 8.

Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12 - Match 8.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12 - Match 7.

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 10.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes