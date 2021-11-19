TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 19th, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will meet the Bangla Tigers (BT) in Match 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On that note, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Abu Dhabi T10 league game between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers.

#3 Mohammad Amir (BT)

England vs Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir is a real threat to the batters. He is one who can deliver quick deliveries consistently, and is a wicket-taker as well. The Bangla Tigers will bank on Amir to pick up early wickets during the game.

Batters need to play carefully against Amir. He should be picked in your Dream11 team, as he could be chosen as your captain or vice-captain as well.

#2 Faf du Plessis (BT)

South Africa vs England - 3rd T20 International

South African top-order batter Faf du Plessis will lead the Bangla Tigers in the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. He has ample experience of playing across various leagues in different countries.

His experience could be vital for the Tigers (BT) if they are to make it to the knockout stage of the competition. Du Plessis has the ability to hit the ball out of the park, and it won't be a surprise if he does so again on Friday against TAD.

#1 Liam Livingstone (TAD)

England vs South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Liam Livingstone should find a place in your Dream11 team, considering his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He can play key knocks, and also bowl an over or two if need be.

He is the best candidate to lead your Dream11 team, as he could you fetch a handful of points when the Bangla Tigers (BT) take on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) on Friday.

