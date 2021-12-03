TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team Abu Dhabi, after a brilliant start to their campaign, couldn't sustain their form in the second half of the tournament. Their batting unit has delivered the goods more often than not and will be key in this fixture. They face a Bangla Tigers side who have impressed with both the bat and ball. Led by Faf du Plessis, they will be keen to inflict another loss upon Team Abu Dhabi and continue their charge for the Abu Dhabi T10 League trophy.

TAD vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Will Smeed, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Farooq, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen ul Haq

Match Details

TAD vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Eliminator

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the pitch not offering much help to the bowlers. However, there is some swing on offer for the pacers, who will need to be spot on with their execution. There should be some spin available off the surface, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s TAD vs BT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles is one of the most explosive batters in the league with a strike rate of over 200 to his name. His ability to score quick runs in the powerplay makes him a good addition to your TAD vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has failed to get going in the powerplay phase. However, the Irishman is well and truly capable of flipping the script and getting his act right in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been Team Abu Dhabi's go-to batter in the middle overs, scoring runs for fun at absurd strike rates. In addition to his emphatic hitting ability, Livingstone is more than handy with the ball, making him a must-have in your TAD vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

James Faulkner: James Faulkner is one of the top wicket-takers in the league with his clever variations and ability to swing the new ball holding him in good stead. He has been pretty economical as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (TAD)

Marchant de Lange (TAD)

James Faulkner (BT)

Important stats for TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 11 wickets in 9 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.82

Liam Livingstone - 288 runs in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches

Will Jacks - 159 runs in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.80

TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Marchant de Lange, Luke Fletcher and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Danny Briggs, Luke Fletcher and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

Edited by Samya Majumdar