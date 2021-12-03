TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Team Abu Dhabi, after a brilliant start to their campaign, couldn't sustain their form in the second half of the tournament. Their batting unit has delivered the goods more often than not and will be key in this fixture. They face a Bangla Tigers side who have impressed with both the bat and ball. Led by Faf du Plessis, they will be keen to inflict another loss upon Team Abu Dhabi and continue their charge for the Abu Dhabi T10 League trophy.
TAD vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today
BT XI
Hazratullah Zazai, Will Smeed, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran
TAD XI
Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Farooq, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen ul Haq
Match Details
TAD vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Eliminator
Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Pitch Report
A high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the pitch not offering much help to the bowlers. However, there is some swing on offer for the pacers, who will need to be spot on with their execution. There should be some spin available off the surface, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.
Today’s TAD vs BT Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles is one of the most explosive batters in the league with a strike rate of over 200 to his name. His ability to score quick runs in the powerplay makes him a good addition to your TAD vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has failed to get going in the powerplay phase. However, the Irishman is well and truly capable of flipping the script and getting his act right in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket.
All-rounder
Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been Team Abu Dhabi's go-to batter in the middle overs, scoring runs for fun at absurd strike rates. In addition to his emphatic hitting ability, Livingstone is more than handy with the ball, making him a must-have in your TAD vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
James Faulkner: James Faulkner is one of the top wicket-takers in the league with his clever variations and ability to swing the new ball holding him in good stead. He has been pretty economical as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.
Top 3 best players to pick in TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction team
Liam Livingstone (TAD)
Marchant de Lange (TAD)
James Faulkner (BT)
Important stats for TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction team
James Faulkner - 11 wickets in 9 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.82
Liam Livingstone - 288 runs in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches
Will Jacks - 159 runs in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.80
TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Marchant de Lange, Luke Fletcher and Naveen ul Haq
Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Danny Briggs, Luke Fletcher and Naveen ul Haq
Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai