TAD vs DG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 21st, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns in the sixth contest of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi’s domination in the tournament continued after they registered two back-to-back six-wicket wins over the Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors. They have a lot of match-winners on their side and would love to continue their impact going forward in the competition.

From Liam Livingstone’s heroics to Paul Stirling’s explosive knocks and Chris Gayle’s out of the stadium sixes, Team Abu Dhabi is full of match-winners with the willow. With the ball, Marchant de Lange is having a top-class tournament.

Meanwhile, Deccan Gladiators registered a resounding win in their season opener over the Chennai Braves by 24 runs. The Gladiators have Tom Moores, an explosive top-order batter and Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell in their ranks. With the ball, David Wiese, Andre Russell and Wahab Riaz will shun the run flow.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TAD vs DG contest.

#3 Andre Russell (DG)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell is known for his explosive off-the-ground hits. He always brings fear to the opposition bowlers with his gigantic hits and impressive knocks. He is the perfect T20 all-rounder any team wants.

When Gladiators took on the Chennai Braves in their first encounter, Andre Russell did the same as he launched the attack over Braves’ bowlers and smacked a 17-ball 43 at a strike rate of above 250.

#2 Marchant de Lange (TAD)

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset: Semi-Final - Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

Former South African pacer Marchant de Lange has been in the form of his life as he steered his T10 side to victories in back-to-back games with his immaculate lines and lengths with the ball. In a batter-dominated game, Marchant de Lange impressed everyone with his brilliant bowling figures.

In the first game against the Bangla Tigers, he picked up a fifer and conceded just 23 runs in his two-over quota. He went on to repeat his heroics against the Northern Warriors, bowling a 2/6 spell and winning the game for his side quite comfortably.

#1 Liam Livingstone (TAD)

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Every team loves having a spin-bowling all-rounder like Liam Livingstone in their team. He can smash the ball to all parts of the ground and pick up crucial wickets in the middle overs as well.

Team Abu Dhabi relies on a lot of Livingstone’s heroics with both bat and ball. He is expected to continue the same momentum going forward in the tournament.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

