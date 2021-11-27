TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 19

Match 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Northern Warriors (NW) taking on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Team Abu Dhabi have been the team to beat with just one loss in their Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 campaign so far. However, with the loss coming in their last fixture, they will be eager to return to winning ways. Team Abu Dhabi will be up against a strong Northern Warriors side who have been inconsistent this season. Despite Rovman Powell scoring runs for fun, their bowlers have lacked conviction. However, they will fancy their chances against Team Abu Dhabi, making for a good contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

TAD vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir and Oshane Thomas

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Farooq, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards/Ahmed Daniyal and Naveen ul Haq

Match Details

TAD vs NW, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 19

Date and Time: 27th November 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing available for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners either, but the dimensions of the ground could play into their hands. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being par at the venue.

Today’s TAD vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Kennar Lewis has been in decent form this tournament despite not striking a chord with consistency yet. The burly wicketkeeper is capable of clearing the boundary at will and should be a good addition to your TAD vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Like Kennar Lewis, Paul Stirling has also shown glimpses of what he is capable of without really converting his starts into match-winning knocks. He is well experienced in this format, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been Team Abu Dhabi's go-to batter, with the Englishman often scoring quick runs in the middle order. He has also chipped in with a few wickets, making him a must-have in your TAD vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has blown hot and cold in the series, which has impacted the Northern Warriors' campaign as well. However, Tahir's experience and undeniable skill should yield a few wickets and make him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 438 points

Marchant de Lange (TAD) - 340 points

Rovman Powell (NW) - 405 points

Important stats for TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rayad Emrit - 5 wickets in 5 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 20.60

Liam Livingstone - 172 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 34.40

Phil Salt - 174 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 34.80

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

TAD vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Ross Whiteley, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Umair Ali, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq and Imran Tahir

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Kennar Lewis

TAD vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Umair Ali, Danny Briggs, Naveen ul Haq and Imran Tahir

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

Edited by Samya Majumdar