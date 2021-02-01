TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – Feb 01, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns with Northern Warriors in the 14th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

This will be the 2nd super league match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Team Abu Dhabi are placed at the second position in the Group B points table with one win from three matches.

They were phenomenal in the last game against Pune Devils, where they comfortably chased down a total of 130 runs with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

Northern Warriors, on the other hand, are placed atop the Group A table with two wins and a loss from three matches.

They posted a total of 162 runs in their last game while batting first and managed to stop Bangla Tigers on 132 to register a massive 30-run victory.

With two valuable points up for grabs in this super league encounter, the fans will be in for another fast-paced cricketing action.

Squads to choose from

Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien (WK), Kushal Malla, Tom Helm and Joe Clarke.

Northern Warriors

Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Waheed Ahmed, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sujeet Parbatani, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Kjorn Ottley and Waseem Muhammad.

Predicted Playing 11s

Team Abu Dhabi

Luke Wright (C), Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett (WK), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Tom Helm.

Northern Warriors

Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Waseem Muhammad, Junaid Siddique.

Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Match 14.

Date: 1st February 2021, 07:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been batting friendly in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen have been able to play shots on the upside.

The bowlers have to bank on the mistakes of their counterparts to scalp wickets. The average first-innings score at this venue is 115 runs.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Waseem Muhammad, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Fabian Allen, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm.

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Ben Duckett, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Luke Wright, Chris Gayle, Fabian Allen, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Rayad Emrit, Obed McCoy.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling.