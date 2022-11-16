TAS vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23, Match 14

Tasmania (TAS) will take on New South Wales (NSW) in the 14th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TAS vs NSW Dream11 prediction.

Tasmania started the tournament really well. They hunted down scores of 221 and 165 against South Australia and Queensland, respectively, before losing to South Australia and Victoria in successive games. New South Wales, on the other hand, haven't had a great campaign. They have lost all three of their games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

The 17th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 between Tasmania and New South Wales will be played on November 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: November 17th 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

TAS vs NSW Pitch Report

The track at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the fast bowlers could find some movement, especially with the new ball and it could be a good contest between the bat and ball.

TAS vs NSW Form Guide (Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23)

Tasmania: L, L, W, W

New South Wales: L, L, L

TAS vs NSW Probable Playing 11 today

Tasmania team/injury news

Matthew Wade might replace Tim Ward in the playing XI.

Tasmania Probable Playing XI: Ben McDermott, Jake Doran (wk), Jordan Silk (c), Matthew Wade, Beau Webster, Caleb Jewell, Tom Rogers, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith.

New South Wales team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

New South Wales Probable Playing XI: Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (wk), Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher.

Today’s TAS vs NSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jake Doran (3 innings, 245 runs, 5 catches)

Jake Doran has been in magnificent touch with the bat. The Tasmanian wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 245 runs, including two hundreds, in three outings. He has taken five catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Caleb Jewell (4 matches, 190 runs)

Caleb Jewell has accumulated 190 runs in four Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 matches at a strike rate of 119.49.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moises Henriques (3 matches, 70 runs, 0 wickets)

Moises Henriques has got some good starts in the tournament but hasn't really converted them into big scores. He has scored 70 runs in three innings and can also chip in nicely with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (4 matches, 9 wickets)

Riley Meredith has bowled superbly in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23. He has taken nine wickets in four encounters at an economy rate of 4.58 and a bowling strike rate of 24.1.

TAS vs NSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Hughes (3 matches, 256 runs)

Daniel Hughes is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 256 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 96.96 with the help of two hundreds as well.

Tom Rogers (4 matches, 12 wickets)

Tom Rogers is at the top of the wicket-taking charts with 12 wickets from four games at an economy rate of 4.94. He averages 14.91 and strikes once every 18 deliveries.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TAS vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jake Doran 245 runs & 5 catches in 3 innings Daniel Hughes 256 runs in 3 matches Tom Rogers 12 wickets in 4 matches Riley Meredith 9 wickets in 4 matches Moises Henriques 70 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches

TAS vs NSW match expert tips

Both sides have some big names in their ranks and could be the ones to watch out for. The likes of Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, and Riley Meredith will be the key picks for the TAS vs NSW game.

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Jake Doran

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes (vc), Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Beau Webster, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers (c)

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jake Doran (c)

Batters Daniel Hughes, Caleb Jewell, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Moises Henriques (vc), Beau Webster, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers

