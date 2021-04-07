TAS vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - Apr 08, 2021

Tasmania will take on Western Australia in the 15th match of the Marsh Cup at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Thursday.

Both teams will hope to win the game by a significant margin and get a bonus point to enter next weekend's final.

Tasmania have won two out of their four Marsh Cup games and are currently placed fourth in the points table. They fell to a three-wicket loss to New South Wales in their last match. Tasmania will be eager to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Western Australia, on the other hand, will head into the match high on confidence after registering a massive 170-run victory over Victoria in their last game. They have also won two out of their four games and are third in the Marsh Cup points table.

Squads to choose from

Tasmania

Matthew Wade (C), Tom Andrews, Tim Paine (WK), Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Mitch Owen, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Jordan Silk and Beau Webster.

Western Australia

Mitch Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (WK), Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner and Sam Whiteman.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Tasmania

Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Tim Paine (WK), Ben McDermott, Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Beau Webster, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk.

Western Australia

Mitch Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (WK), Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman.

Match Details

Match: Tasmania vs Western Australia, Match 15, Marsh Cup

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the W.A.C.A. Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches, the bowlers are expected to get some extra bounce off the surface. The batsmen will get full value for their shots due to the relatively shorter boundaries. However, as the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, the captain winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score at the venue is 223 runs.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TAS vs WAU)

Advertisement

TAS vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Marsh Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Caleb Jewell, Mitch Marsh, Beau Webster, D'Arcy Short, Jackson Bird, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Andrews.

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Matthew Wade.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk, Sam Whiteman, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Mitch Marsh, Jackson Bird, Liam Guthrie, Jason Behrendorff.

Captain: Mitch Marsh. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.