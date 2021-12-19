TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National Cricket League 2021, Match 4

The fourth match of the Women's National Cricket League has Tasmania Women (TAS-W) taking on Queensland Women (QUN-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

Tasmania couldn't withstand Queensland's bandwagon as Jess Jonassen and co. stormed to a thumping win in the previous round. The defending champions Queensland will be keen to continue their fine form with another win despite coming across a wounded Tasmania side who will be keen to return to winning ways. They will be hoping for an improved performance from their big guns Elyse Villani and Rachel Priest if they are to come close to beating the defending champions. With some of the best players on the Australian circuit taking to the field, a cracking game beckons at the Bellerive Oval.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TAS-W XI

Elyse Villani (c), Rachel Priest (wk), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith and Belinda Vakarewa

QUN-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Meagen Dixon, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel and Lilly Mills

Match Details

TAS-W vs QUN-W, Match 4, Women's National Cricket League

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a competitive one with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. There should be swing available to the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will be keen to bide their time in the middle and ensure teams have wickets in hand. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, paving the way for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 230-240 being par at the venue.

Today’s TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne has been in fine form all year, scoring runs across both white-ball formats and even earning a national team call-up. Her ability to hold one end and also shift gears at will make her a good addition to your TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Elyse Villani: Elyse Villani couldn't translate her WBBL form into the 50-over format as she failed to get going against Queensland in the previous fixture. However, she is one of Tasmania's best batters and will be keen to make amends in the upcoming game.

All-rounder

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen starred with a fifer in the previous game as she led Queensland Fire to a thumping win. In addition to her undeniable bowling ability, Jonassen's power-hitting adds more value to her case for inclusion in your TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Belinda Vakarewa: One of the more accomplished new-ball bowlers, Belinda Vakarewa couldn't properly showcase her skills in the previous game. Apart from her obvious bowling prowess, Vakarewa packs a punch with the bat too, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Redmayne (QUN-W)

Nicola Carey (TAS-W)

Grace Harris (QUN-W)

Important stats for TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey - 74(95) vs Queensland Women in previous game

Grace Harris - 64(84) and 1/34 vs Tasmania Women in previous game

Jess Jonassen - 5/24 vs Tasmania Women in previous game

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's National Cricket League)

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Redmayne, E Villani, N Stalenberg, G Voll, G Harris, J Jonassen, H Graham, N Carey, M Strano, B Vakarewa and C Sippel

Captain: G Redmayne. Vice-captain: E Villani.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Redmayne, E Villani, N Stalenberg, M Hinkley, G Harris, J Jonassen, H Graham, N Carey, M Strano, B Vakarewa and G Prestwidge

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: E Villani. Vice-captain: J Jonassen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar