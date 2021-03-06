TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today’s Women’s National Cricket League Match – 7th March, 2021

Tasmania Women will take on Queensland Women in the 20th Match of Women’s National Cricket League 2021.

Tasmania Women have had a dominant campaign so far this season. Having played 6 matches, they have won 4 times and are second in the table. Tasmania Women were beaten by Victoria Women by 5 wickets in their most recent fixture. They will be eager to get back on track and pick up a win in this encounter.

Queensland Women, meanwhile, have won only two out of their five matches so far. They are 4th in the table and will look to bounce back following a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Victoria Women.

The last time these two sides faced each other, Queensland Women emerged victorious.

Squads to choose from:

Tasmania Women

Rachel Priest, Sasha Moloney (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Meg Phillips, Sarah Coyte, Belinda Vakarewa, Emily Smith (wk), Amy Smith, Samantha Bates, Maddison Brooks, Emma Manix-Geeves.

Queensland Women

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Meagon Dixon, Beth Mooney

Predicted Playing XI

Tasmania Women

Rachel Priest, Sasha Moloney (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Meg Phillips, Sarah Coyte, Belinda Vakarewa, Emily Smith (wk), Amy Smith, Samantha Bates.

Queensland Women

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women, Match 20

Date & Time: 7th March 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is expected to be balanced. The pacers will probably get some movement from the track, but batting will become easier as the match progresses. 251 is the average first innings score on this ground and the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for TAS-W vs QUN-W

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Voll, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Holly Ferling, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Suzie Bates

Captain: Nicola Carey, Vice-Captain: Heather Graham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Rachael Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Voll, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Courtney Sippel, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Suzie Bates

Captain: Jess Jonassen, Vice-Captain: Sasha Moloney