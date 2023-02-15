TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 38

Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will be up against Western Australia Women (WA-W) in the Match 38 of the Australia Women's ODD at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 38.

Tasmania Women have been extremely dominant in the competition. They have won nine of their 11 matches and have only lost twice. They are on top of the table with 42 points and have a strong lead over Queensland Women in second place. Tasmania have won all of their last four games and they defeated Western Australia Women by nine wickets in the most recent encounter.

Meanwhile, Western Australia Women are fifth in the standings and they have struggled to get going. Western Australia have played 11 matches, of which they have won only four games. They have lost both their last couple of fixtures and will be looking for a way to bounce back.

TAS-W vs WA-W Match Details, Match 38

The Match 38 of Australia Women's ODD will be played on 16th February at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The match is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAS-W vs WA-W, Australia Women's ODD, Match 38

Date and Time: 16th February, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TAS-W vs WA-W Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval has been extremely favourable to the bowlers and batters have suffered here. They need to be very careful about their shot selection while fast bowlers and swing bowlers are likely to get assistance. Both sides would love to chase here after winning the toss and teams opting to bowl first have won all of the last five matches in Hobart.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 192.25

Average second innings score: 193.75

TAS-W vs WA-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Tasmania Women: W-W-W-W-L

Western Australia Women: L-L-W-L-T

TAS-W vs WA-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Tasmania Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Tasmania Women Probable Playing 11

EJ Villani (C), NE Stalenberg, R Trenaman, L Lee, H Graham, SJ Coyte, Emma Manix-Geeves, M Strano, Amy Smith, ML Gibson, H Silver-Holmes

Western Australia Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Western Australia Women Probable Playing 11

Poppy Stockwell, M Carmichael, C Piparo (C), A Day, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Maddy Darke, P Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, L Griffith, Lilly Mills

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Darke (9 matches, 405 runs, Average: 50.62)

M Darke has been in great form and is an outstanding choice for the wicketkeeper role of your TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 405 runs in nine matches at an average of 50.62. Darke has scored a century and two fifties.

Top Batter pick

L Lee (11 matches, 490 runs, Average: 54.44)

L Lee has also been in tremendous form with the bat and has played with responsibility in the middle. She is the top-scorer in the competition and has managed 490 runs in 11 games at an average of 54.44. Lee also has a strike rate of 98.98.

Top All-rounder pick

A Edgar (11 matches, 206 runs and 15 wickets)

A Edgar has been impressive in both the departments. She has collected 206 runs from nine innings. More importantly though, she has picked up 15 wickets with the ball and has a strong economy rate of 4.50. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for Western Australia Women.

Top Bowler pick

L Mills (11 matches, 20 wickets, Average: 22.15)

L Mills is the highest wicket-taker for her team in the competition. She has scalped 20 wickets at an average of 22.15. Mills also possesses an economy rate of 4.71.

TAS-W vs WA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Carey

N Carey has played only eight matches but has already hammered 416 runs at an astounding average close to 70. She also has a strike rate close to 90. Carey has also done well with the ball and has taken 10 wickets. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Coyte

S Coyte is the leading wicket-taker in the whole tournament. She has picked up 25 dismissals so far in 11 matches at a bowling average of 15.32. She also has an economy rate of 4.21 and has bowled the most maidens in the competition - 8.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Coyte 25 wickets 928 points N Carey 416 runs and 10 wickets 888 points A Edgar 206 runs and 15 wickets 800 points L Mills 20 wickets 788 points M Strano 18 wickets 710 points

TAS-W vs WA-W match expert tips

S Coyte has been in fantastic touch with the ball. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Head to Head League

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Darke

Batter: C Piparo, L Lee, E Villani, M Carmichael

All-rounder: N Carey, A Edgar

Bowler: S Coyte, L Mills, M Strano, P Cleary

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Grand League

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Darke, E Manix-Geeves

Batter: C Piparo, L Lee, E Villani

All-rounder: N Carey, A Edgar

Bowler: S Coyte, L Mills, M Strano, P Cleary

