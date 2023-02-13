Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women - Dream11 Prediction - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23

Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will take on Western Australia Women (WA-W) in the 37th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Tasmania Women are soaring high at the top of the points table. They have eight wins and two losses and have won seven out of their last eight encounters. Another win will almost certainly seal their position at the top.

Western Australia Women, on the other hand, have been inconsistent. They have four wins and six losses. Their last five games include four of their losses.

TAS-W vs WA-W, Match Details

The 37th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Tasmania Women and Western Australia Women will be played on February 14, 2023, at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is set to take place at 5.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAS-W vs WA-W

Date & Time: February 14, 2023, 5.00 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

Four games have been played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in the ongoing WNCL 2022-23 and all four have been won by the teams chasing. There has been help for pacers with the new ball. 129, 226, 244 and 224 have been the scores posted batting first at this venue in this tournament.

TAS-W vs WA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Tasmania Women: W, W, W, L, W

Western Australia Women: L, W, L, L, L

TAS-W vs WA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Tasmania Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Tasmania Women Probable Playing XI: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Nicola Carey, Emma Manix-Geeves (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Amy Smith, Sarah Coyte, Maisy Gibson, and Julia Cavanough.

Western Australia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Western Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griddith, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashley Day, Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Poppy Stockwell (wk), Zoe Britcliffe, and Taneale Peschel.

Today’s TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Emma Manix-Geeves (10 matches, 237 runs, 7 catches, 4 stumpings)

Emma Manix-Geeves has been batting well this season. She has accumulated 237 runs at an average of 39.50. She has hit a couple of half-centuries as well. Behind the stumps, she has seven catches and four stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Piparo (10 matches, 410 runs)

Chloe Piparo has been very consistent with the bat for Western Australia Women. She has aggregated 410 runs and averages 51.25. She has recorded five fifties so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amy Edgar (10 matches, 186 runs, 15 wickets)

Amy Edgar has been very effective with both bat and ball. She has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45. With the bat, she has made 186 runs in eight innings.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Coyte (10 matches, 22 wickets)

Sarah Coyte is at the top of the wicket charts in the WNCL 2022-23. The Tasmania Women’s pacer has returned with 22 scalps in 10 games and she averages 16.18. She has an economy rate of 4.24.

TAS-W vs WA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicola Carey (7 matches, 356 runs, 10 wickets)

Nicola Carey has had a huge all-round impact and she is a match-winner with both bat and ball. The 29-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 356 runs at an average of 59.33 and has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 4.60.

Elyse Villani (10 matches, 420 runs)

Elyse Villani is in top batting form. The Tasmania Women’s captain has amassed 420 runs at an average of 60. She has racked up one hundred and three half-centuries.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nicola Carey 356 runs & 10 wickets in 7 matches Sarah Coyte 22 wickets in 10 matches Elyse Villani 420 runs in 10 matches Amy Edgar 186 runs & 15 wickets in 10 matches Chloe Piparo 410 runs in 10 matches

TAS-W vs WA-W match expert tips

Both teams have some excellent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowling options. Thus, they will be the key. The likes of Nicola Carey, Amy Edgar, Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte and Lilly Mills will be the ones to watch out for.

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Emma Manix-Geeves

Batters: Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Amy Edgar

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Emma Manix-Geeves

Batters: Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Amy Edgar

Bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Sasha Moloney, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, Julia Cavanough

Poll : 0 votes