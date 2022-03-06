TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 12

Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will take on Western Australia Women (WA-W) in the 12th match of the Australia Women's ODD 2021-22 on Sunday, March 6, at the Kippax Oval in Canberra.

Both teams returned after a lengthy long break, having begun their campaigns at the start of the week. Tasmania began their campaign with a 47-run victory over Victoria. Sarah Coyte is in top form, so Western Australia will have to plan accordingly,

Meanwhile, Western Australian opened their campaign with an 86-run loss to South Australian Women.

TAS-W vs WA-W Probable Playing XIs

TAS-W

Rachel Priest (wk), Emma Manix Geeves, Elyse Villani (c), Corinne Hall, Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Clare Scott.

WA-W

Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Mathilda Carmichael, Maia Bouchier, Maddy Darke (wk), Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Georgia Wyllie, Taneale Peschel, Jacquie Naidoo, Charis Bekker.

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2021-22.

Date and Time: March 06, 2022; 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kippax Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The Kippax Oval pitch is slower, and is conducive to spinners. Batters need to bide their time before playing their strokes. A total of 230 could be a par score.

Today's TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest: She has scored 51 runs in three games in this tournament at an average of 17.00. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sasha Moloney: She has been doing well so far, scoring 38 runs and taking two wickets in three games. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Sarah Coyte: Coyte performed magnificently in her previous match, taking three wickets and scoring 69 runs. She has six wickets to her name in two games in the ongoing tournament.

Bowlers

Maisy Gibson: She has done a good job keeping the opposing batters quiet so far in the tournament. She could be an asset to your fantasy team for this game. In three games in the tournament, she has taken three wickets at an average of 13.65.

Five best players to pick in TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction team

Maddy Darke (WA-W): 128 points.

Naomi Stalenberg (TAS-W): 101 points.

Georgia Wyllie (WA-W): 129 points.

Molly Strano (TAS-W): 84 points.

Charis Bekker (WA-W): 123 points.

Key stats for TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction team

Taneale Peschel - 16 runs and three wickets in two games; bowling average: 40.33

Amy Edgar – 49 runs and five wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.06

Mathilda Carmichael - 86 runs in two games; batting average: 43.00.

TAS-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction

TAS-W vs WA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Elyse Villani, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Taneale Peschel.

Captain: Sarah Coyte | Vice-captain: Elyse Villani.

TAS-W vs WA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddy Darke, Elyse Villani, Sasha Moloney, Mathilda Carmichael, Sarah Coyte, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Taneale Peschel, Clare Scott.

Captain: Sarah Coyte | Vice-captain: Molly Strano.

Edited by Bhargav