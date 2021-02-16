TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match - Feb 17, 2021

Tasmania Women will take on Western Australia Women in the seventh match of Women's National Cricket League 2021 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Tasmania Women are placed in second position in the points table with two wins from as many games.

They won their last match against South Australia Women, successfully chasing down a target of 175 with four wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Western Australia Women, on the other hand, will be kicking off their Women's National Cricket League campaign with this encounter. They would like to pick up a win from this game and start their tournament on a high note.

Tasmania will start as favorites to win this game against Western Australia and stretch their winning streak to three games.

Squads to choose from

Tasmania Women

Corine Hall, Emma Flint, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Paris Crowe, Sasha Moloney (C), Amy Smith, Belinda Vakareva, Chloe Abel, Brooke Hepburn, Heather Graham, Maisy Gibson, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Samanta Bates, Hollie Armitage, Emily Smith (WK) and Rachael Priest (WK).

Western Australia Women

Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (C), Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Alana King, Emma King, Piepa, Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wyllie, Molly Healy, Taneale Peschel, Emma Inglis, Meg Thompson and Megan Banting (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Tasmania Women

Corinne Hall, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney (C), Amy Smith, Belinda Vakareva, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Emily Smith, Rachael Priest (WK).

Western Australia Women

Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (C), Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Alana King, Emma King, Piepa, Cleary, Georgia Wyllie, Taneale Peschel, Megan Banting (WK).

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women, 7th Match

Date: February 19, 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the tournament played on this ground.

The wicket at the Bellerive Oval has previously provided bowlers with some early movement, but as the match progresses, it tends to favor the batsmen.

The teams batting first as well as chasing have been equally successful here. The average first innings score at this venue is 243 runs.

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Sam Bates, Belinda Vakareva, Taneale Peschel.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Alana King, Belinda Vakareva, Taneale Peschel.

Captain: Sasha Moloney. Vice-Captain: Nicole Bolton.