TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 8 – Feb 19, 2021

Tasmania Women square off against Western Australia Women in match number eight of the 2020-21 season of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL). The Allan Border Field in Brisbane will be the venue for this fixture.

Tasmania Women have had an excellent start to this tournament and have won three games while looking dominant. They are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Barring the first game, which they won by 21 runs, Tasmania Women have posted comfortable wins in the other games.

Their bowling has been the major contributor. Tasmania Women defended 227 before restricting teams to 174 and 170 in their next two games. They start this game as favourites once again.

On the other hand, Western Australia Women were the last team to get off the blocks in the WNCL and they didn’t have a great start. They faced Tasmania Women and were restricted to 170 while batting first. The bowlers didn’t do too well either as they lost by nine wickets and 18.3 overs to spare. Western Australia Women will be hoping to bounce back strongly.

Squads to choose from

Tasmania Women: Sasha Moloney (c), Rachel Priest, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Emma Manix-Geeves, Meg Phillips, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakawera

Western Australia Women: Nicole Bolton (c), Megan Banting, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Tasmania Women: Rachel Priest, Sasha Moloney (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Emily Smith (wk), Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates, Meg Phillips

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo, Nicole Bolton (c), Megan Banting (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women

Date: February 10th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the 2020-21 season at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. There were no games played here in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) as well. However, the 22-yard surface is likely to be a sporting one. There should be some movement for the pacers early on and there probably be some turn as well. A score of around 230 could be about par.

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Piparo, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Samantha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa, Taneale Peschel, Alana King

Captain: Nicola Carey Vice-captain: Nicole Bolton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Emma Thompson, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Piparo, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Piepa Cleary, Alana King

Captain: Nicola Carey Vice-captain: Sasha Moloney