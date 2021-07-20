The Hundred Women 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 5 all-rounders who can score most D11 points

The much-anticipated Hundred competition will kick off on July 21 with a women’s game. The Oval Invincibles will lock horns against the Manchester Originals at Kennington Oval in London. Eight teams will participate in the 100-ball tournament.

The all-rounders will play a huge role for the sides in the upcoming competition. Ahead of the first fixture, let’s look at the five all-rounders who must find a place in your Dream11 team during the course of the tournament.

#1 Nat Sciver (Trent Rockets)

England v India - Women's Third T20 International

England all-rounder Nat Sciver will play for Trent Rockets in the Hundred. She has been appointed as the captain of the side. Sciver bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium-fast. She is a vital cog in the Rockets’ side.

Sciver has been in prime form off late and can fetch you points with both bat and ball. She was brilliant against India in the recently concluded series and will be eager to continue her fine form.

She has plenty of international experience and will use it for the team’s cause.

WBBL - Stars v Strikers

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor will represent the Southern Braves in the 100-ball competition. Taylor has been in brilliant form with the bat.

The right-handed batter scored a match-winning hundred against Pakistan in an ODI and has scored consistently for her national side.

She is also an off-spinner and can chip in with a few overs in the middle. The West Indian star is expected to play a key role for her side.

#3 Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles)

West Indies v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

The Proteas captain will play for the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred. Niekerk has been a consistent performer for her national side and has been effective in franchise cricket as well.

Niekerk will lead the spin department for the Invincibles side, and she is among the three overseas players in the side. Niekerk also bats in the middle order and can be effective against the spinners.

She will be a vital cog in the Invincibles’ side, and her international experience will come in handy for the side.

#4 Deepti Sharma (London Spirit)

England Women v India Women - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

The Indian all-rounder will represent the London Spirit at the showpiece event. Deepti is a left-handed batter and a right-arm off-spin bowler.

She bats in the middle-order and is effective with the ball in hand. She can bowl with the new ball, allowing Spirit skipper Heather Knight the luxury of using her upfront.

Deepti had a good series against England recently and will be eager to continue in the same way. She is a good fielder as well and can save some crucial runs in the field.

WBBL - Sixers v Renegades

Marizanne Kapp is a South African all-rounder who will feature for the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred. Kapp is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and bats right-handed lower down the order.

The 31-year-old all-rounder made her South Africa debut in 2009 and has been a part of the national side since then.

Kapp bowls upfront with the new ball and has the ability to pick up early wickets. She bats down the order and can hit the long ball.

She has plenty of international experience and will use it to take the Invincibles all the way into the tournament. Kapp will play a vital role in the team’s success in the competition.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar