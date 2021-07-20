The Hundred Women 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 5 batters who can score most D11 points

The Oval Invincibles will go up against the Manchester Originals in The Hundred season opener.

Most of the international stars are participating in the tournament. The sides also include many of the young players who have done well in the domestic competition. The Hundred provides a good opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

Ahead of the tournament, let's take a look at the five batters you've got to have in your Dream11 team during the course of the competition.

#1 Danni Wyatt (Southern Brave)

England v India - Women's Third T20 International

The dashing English opener is a player to watch this season. Wyatt had an impressive domestic season and the T20I series against India recently. Wyatt will represent the Southern Braves in the 100-ball tournament. She found her lost touch in the last match of the T20I series against India and will be looking to continue her rich form in the competition.

Wyatt has enough experience at the highest level and will play a vital role in Southern Brave’s chances in The Hundred.

#2 Shafali Verma (Birmingham Phoenix)

England Women v India Women - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

The 17-year-old sensation from India took the world by surprise when she registered scores of 96 and 63 in the lone Test against England. Having started her career in the shortest format, she has been a revelation for Indian cricket. All eyes will be on Shafali Verma in The Hundred as she plays for Birmingham Phoenix.

Shafali’s exploits with the bat are well-known and the responsibility to give her side a solid start will be on her shoulders. The No. 1 T20I batter will try to use her experience to contribute to the team’s cause in the upcoming event.

#3 Deandra Dottin (London Spirit)

West Indies Women's T20 Squad Portraits

Deandra Dottin will play for the London-based franchise i.e. the London Spirit. The dazzling batter will be a vital cog in the Spirit’s batting line-up. Dottin can clear the fence with ease and hits the ball cleanly as a whistle. She will bat in the middle-order for the Spirit and will play a major role in the team’s success in the tournament.

The Barbadian is a dangerous player with the bat and is a force to be reckoned with. She can be expected to light up the tournament with her stroke-play.

#4 Heather Knight (London Spirit)

England v India - Women's Second One Day International

The English skipper will lead the London Spirit in The Hundred. In the Rachael-Heyhoe Flint Trophy, she amassed 223 runs in three games at an impressive average of 74.33. Knight registered fifty-plus scorers in all three matches and will play an important role for the Spirit in the competition.

The 30-year-old will be high on confidence after a hard-fought series win against India. Knight looked good in the limited opportunities she got with the bat. She will be looking to lead the Spirit by example and go all the way in the tournament.

#5 Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave)

England Women v India Women - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

The fluent left-handed batter from India will represent Southern Brave in The Hundred. Smriti Mandhana was back in form as she scored 70 runs in the last game of the T20I series against England. The responsibility of giving the Braves a solid start will rest on Mandhana’s shoulders. She will surely be up for the challenge.

When Mandhana gets going, she is pleasing to the eyes. The art of finding gaps comes naturally to her and she will be looking to contribute to the team’s cause. The experience at the highest level will come in handy for the southpaw and will play a key part in the team’s success in The Hundred.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee