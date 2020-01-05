THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 6th, 2020

As the 2019-20 Big Bash League nears the halfway mark, the Brisbane Heat are languishing in the bottom half of the table with two wins in five games. They will look to break into the top four as they travel to Sydney to face the hosts Sydney Thunder on Monday.

The home side have had a decent campaign so far with the likes of Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams starring for them. With seven points from six games, the Thunder edge the Heat in the points table and have momentum on their side as well.

Both teams are well-matched with Usman Khawaja and Chris Lynn set to feature in this highly awaited clash. With nothing to separate them on paper, an exciting clash beckons at the Showground Stadium. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs HEA.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Ben Cutting, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Cameron Gannon.

Playing XI Updates

Sydney Thunder

Gurinder Sandhu could be a key change in the side, with the pacer returning at the expense of Nathan McAndrew. Much is expected from their openers, Khawaja and Hales, who have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in BBL 2019-20. Callum Ferguson, who has been on fire with the bat will be a key player for them.

Along with Alex Ross, Ferguson will be key in the middle overs with Sams and Morris capable of providing the impetus in the death overs. The Thunder have a spin heavy bowling unit to suit the pitch conditions at their home ground and will bank on Chris Green to deliver the goods on Monday.

Possible XI: Khawaja, Hales, Ferguson (C), Gilkes(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Green, Sandhu, and Bowe.

Brisbane Heat

Mitch Swepson is back in the side and should replace Jack Prestwidge while the rest of the side remains unchanged. Chris Lynn and Matt Renshaw have been their best batsmen with the duo of Tom Banton and Max Bryant also coming up with cameos.

They have decent batting depth with Ben Cutting assuming the role of a floater in the batting unit. Ben Laughlin will lead the bowling attack which has a lot of variety in it. Zahir Khan and Josh Lalor have a bit of experience under their belt which should serve them well as the Heat look to register their third win of the season.

Possible XI: Bryant, Banton, Lynn (C), Renshaw, Pierson (WK), Cutting, Swepson, Lalor, Laughlin, Steketee and Zahir.

Match details

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 25

6th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Sydney Showroom Stadium, Sydney

Pitch report

As seen in the previous game at this venue, the pitch is on the slower side with the pacers utilizing their variations more often than not. The powerplay overs will be crucial to either team's cause with spin coming into play in the middle overs. With variable bounce also playing a part, teams would ideally look to bat first and set a target upon winning the toss.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton started his BBL career with a couple of quick knocks, including a fifty against Melbourne Stars. However, he hasn't done much since his return from illness and will look to come up with a sizeable contribution at the top of the order. Given that Matt Gilkes' form is not the best, Tom Banton is the ideal wicket-keeper option for this game.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn's blitzkrieg at the Bellerive Oval should hold him in good stead as he is ideally picked alongside Alex Hales. Callum Ferguson is another dependable option with the Sydney Thunder captain already notching up 248 runs in six outings.

A viable alternative to Ferguson or Hales would be Usman Khawaja, who has two fifties to his name this season and would know a thing or two about Mark Steketee and Ben Cutting, who he plays alongside in the domestic circuit for Queensland.

Allrounders: Matt Renshaw and Daniel Sams have been sensational in BBL 2019-20. While Renshaw has 156 runs to his name and picked a couple of wickets as well, Daniel Sams currently leads the wicket-takers charts with 12 scalps. Along with them, Chris Morris and Ben Cutting could also be picked depending on the balance of the side in terms of credits.

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin and Chris Green, who were teammates in CPL 2019, have a lot of experience under their belts. Although Green hasn't picked many wickets in BBL 2019-20, the pitch should suit his style of bowling with the Thunder spinner also capable of scoring quick runs in the death overs. While Laughlin's variations provide one outlet for points in the Brisbane Heat bowling unit, one of Josh Lalor or Zahir Khan could be picked with both individuals in decent form off late.

Captain: Tom Banton should be backed to come up with a big score on Monday as he is one of the frontrunners for the multiplier options. Similarly, much is expected of Alex Hales as well with the Englishman due for a big score. Along with the English duo, Chris Morris and Chris Lynn are viable options as well with their experience and form taken into consideration.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Ben Laughlin and Zahir Khan. Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Ben Laughlin and Josh Lalor. Captain: Chris Morris, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton