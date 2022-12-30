THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury on Saturday, December 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction.

The Hobart Hurricanes are on track for a playoff spot with two wins in four matches. While their batting unit has not fired as expected, the Hurricanes have found ways to grind out wins.

The Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold this season. Like the Hurricanes, the Thunder's batters have not clicked in unison and will be keen to put in a good performance on Saturday. Although the Hurricanes will start as the favorites, they will be wary of what the Thunder are capable of doing, making for an entertaining encounter in Albury.

THU vs HUR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 22

The Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will square off in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs HUR, BBL 2022-23, Match 22

Date and Time: 31st December 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lavington Sports Oval, Albury

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

THU vs HUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

Gurinder Sandhu is doubtful for the game.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu/Ben Cutting.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

Ben McDermott has been ruled out of the game.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

D'Arcy Short, James Neesham, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

THU vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (3 matches, 101 runs, Average: 33.66)

Matthew Wade has done well this season, scoring 101 runs in three matches. While he is only striking at 121, Wade already has one fifty to his name this season. Wade is one of the more explosive batters in the competition and given McDermott's absence, he could be a good asset to have in your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (6 matches, 168 runs, Average: 33.60)

Alex Hales has had his moments in the BBL this season with 168 runs in six matches at an average of 33.60. He has two scores of 50 or more this season, with a strike rate of 136.59 holding him in good stead. Given his recent form and experience, Hales is a must-have in your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (6 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 15.86)

Daniel Sams had a fine outing against the Brisbane Heat earlier in the week, picking up two wickets and scoring 36 runs off just 15 balls. He has 11 wickets in six matches this season at an average of 15.86. With Sams likely to play a more prominent role given Sandhu's fitness woes, he is another must-have in your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 16.71)

Riley Meredith has been the Hurricanes' best pacer this season, picking up seven wickets in four matches. He took three wickets in his previous BBL outing against the Renegades. With Meredith showing promise across all phases of an innings, he is a fine pick for your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has blown hot and cold this season with 109 runs in five matches. Although Rossouw has a fifty to his name, he is still due for a big score. Given his form this season and his ability to play both pace and spin, Rossouw can be backed as a good captaincy pick in your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of the best all-rounders in the world and has impressed with the ball in the BBL this season. He has seven wickets in four matches but is yet to fire with the bat. With Shadab likely to keep batting in the top order, he should be a viable captaincy choice in your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matthew Wade 101 runs in 3 matches Shadab Khan 7 wickets in 4 matches Riley Meredith 7 wickets in 4 matches Alex Hales 168 runs in 6 matches Daniel Sams 11 wickets in 6 matches

THU vs HUR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 22

Usman Qadir has had a good start to his BBL campaign, picking up two wickets in two matches while conceding less than seven runs an over against the Brisbane Heat. However, the Hurricanes' batting unit is well-equipped against spin with Tim David and Shadab Khan in the middle order, making Qadir's potential selection in your THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction a risky one.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Alex Hales, Tim David

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (vc), D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Riley Meredith, Patrick Dooley

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (c)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales, Tim David

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Daniel Sams (vc)

Bowlers: Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley

Poll : 0 votes