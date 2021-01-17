THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 18th, 2021

In the 43rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Sydney Thunder will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Manuka Oval on Monday.

Sydney Thunder have been one of the more impressive teams in the BBL this season. With a well-balanced batting unit complementing a resourceful bowling attack, the Thunder have 23 points to their name and are on course for a top-five finish in the BBL.

While the likes of Alex Hales and Daniel Sams have led from the front, it has been their young guns, especially Tanveer Sangha, who have done most of the damage. With Usman Khawaja and captain Callum Ferguson due for a big knock, the Thunder will fancy their chances in this BBL game.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have lost their way a bit after a bright start to their BBL 2021 campaign. Despite boasting the likes of D'Arcy Short and Dawid Malan in their ranks, the Hurricanes have looked a touch off colour with the bat of late.

A lot is expected of the Hurricanes bowlers as well,, with Riley Meredith being the key early on. With the BBL 2021 tournament entering its business end, the Hurricanes will want to bounce back to winning ways at the earliest.

In their previous clash in BBL 2021, the Thunder got the better of the Hurricanes. Although the Thunder hold the edge in this game as well, they will need to be wary of Peter Handscomb and co at the Manuka Oval.

Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game beckons in the BBL 2021.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Advertisement

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne and Tanveer Sangha.

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Will Jacks, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Mitch Owen, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 43

Date: 18th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Manuka Oval is a touch on the slower side,, with the spinners expected to have the upper hand.

The new ball is expected to swing, but there isn't much on offer for the pacers, who will need to make use of off-pace deliveries. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big, and wickets in hand could be key for both sides.

Nevertheless, both teams could look to bat first at this venue, where 160-170 runs can be a pretty handy total.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBL 2021: THU vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Alex Ross, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams.