THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 5

The fifth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs STR Dream11 prediction.

The Sydney Thunder started their season with a thrilling last-ball win against the Melbourne Stars. Their bowling attack was on fire, with new signing Fazalhaq Farooqi standing out.

The Adelaide Strikers also started their campaign with a win, courtesy of a complete performance against a formidable Sydney Sixers side. The likes of Matt Short and Henry Thornton were superb against the Sixers and will be keen to sustain the Strikers' unbeaten start to the season.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Strikers might hold the edge owing to their superior star power in the form of Chris Lynn and Rashid Khan. With two valuable points hanging in the balance, another entertaining game beckons in Sydney.

THU vs STR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 5

The Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers will square off in the fifth match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs STR, BBL 2022-23, Match 5

Date and Time: 16th December 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

THU vs STR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 5

A competitive track beckons at the Sydney Showground Stadium, with the average score in BBL 2021-22 reading 164. Almost four wickets fell in the powerplay on average in each game at the venue last season. Pacers also accounted for 69 percent of the wickets last season. While both teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Stats in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 164

2nd-innings score: 147

THU vs STR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gurinder Sandhu.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Harry Nielsen (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton and Peter Siddle.

THU vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matt Gilkes (15 BBL 2021 matches, 295 runs, SR: 129.95)

Matt Gilkes has been a regular for the Thunder for a few seasons now. He scored 295 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130 last season and has also been in decent form on the domestic circuit this season. With Gilkes being adept at getting the Thunder off to solid starts, he should be a top pick in your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (41 off 34 in the previous match vs Sydney Sixers)

Chris Lynn showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 41 off just 34 balls against the Sydney Sixers. The veteran batter is a household name in the BBL with over 2000 runs to his name. Given his ability to score big runs, Lynn is a must-have in your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matt Short (84 off 53 in the previous match vs Sydney Sixers)

Matt Short was the Player of the Match in the Strikers' win over the Sydney Sixers, scoring 84 runs off just 53 balls. He has been the Strikers' best batter since last year with a strike rate in excess of 140. With Short's off-spin also likely to come in handy, he is a top pick for your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/20 in the previous match vs Melbourne Stars)

Fazalhaq Farooqi had a good BBL debut against the Stars, picking up two wickets and impressing both in the death and powerplay phase. He is known for his new-ball prowess and has impressed during his time in Australia. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Farooqi could be a handy pick in your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is another proven performer in the BBL with 1873 runs at a strike rate of 151. He has 13 scores of 50 or more in 61 innings, holding him in good stead. With Hales in decent form of late as well, he is a viable captaincy choice in your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan had a brilliant start to his BBL campaign, picking up three wickets against the Sydney Sixers. He has a BBL career average of just 16.93 with a strike rate of 15.31. With Rashid also adding value with his batting down the order, he is a great choice as captain or vice-captain in your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Chris Lynn 41(34) in the previous game Rashid Khan 3/21 in the previous game Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/20 in the previous game Jason Sangha 445 runs in 12 matches in BBL 2021 Daniel Sams 2/21 in the previous game

THU vs STR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 5

Jason Sangha showed glimpses of his ability against the Stars in the previous game. Sangha was one of the top run-getters in the previous season with over 400 runs. With Sangha assuming the role of the second spinner as well, he could be a game-changing selection in your THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matt Gilkes

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales (c), Adam Hose

All-rounders: Matt Short, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matt Gilkes

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales

All-rounders: Matt Short, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowler: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wes Agar, Chris Green

