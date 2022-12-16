13:40 (IST) Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth match of this edition of the KFC Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers from the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia! You will be taken on this ride by your commentator duo of Srivathsa Vennelaganti and Mohul Bhowmick.<br><br> At the time of writing, with the game between the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes still underway, these two teams will be trying their best to edge the other. The visiting side, the Strikers, stand on top of the league table at the time of writing with two points to their name whereas the home team, the Thunder, are ranked third with the same number of points to their name.<br><br>Both these teams have won their first game in the season, and this will give them a lot of confidence. The home team will bank on their skipper Jason Sangha as well as their overseas stars Alex Hales and Rilee Roussow to put up a big total on the board. For the visiting side, Chris Lynn, Peter Siddle, Colin de Grandhome and Afghan star Rashid Khan will be the players to watch out for!<br><br>This promises to be an amazing encounter between these two teams, so stay tuned for news from the toss!