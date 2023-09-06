Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals - Dream11 Prediction - Caribbean Premier League 2023

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Barbados Royals in match number 20 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TKR vs BR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Knight Riders have had a slightly up-and-down season so far. The Kieron Pollard-led side had their first game washed out followed by a defeat in their next game. They bounced back with three wins in a row but went down against the table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors in their most recent encounter.

On the other hand, the Royals have not been able to build any sort of momentum, losing and winning alternate games so far. They have a no-result as well in between. If they do manage to win against TKR, it will be the first time that the Barbados Royals will win two matches in a row this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals are third and fourth respectively on the points table. A win for either side will help them jump to the second spot.

TKR vs BR: Match Details

The 20th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will be played on September 7 2023 at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TKR vs BR

Date & Time: September 7th 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

TKR vs BR: Pitch Report

The track at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad was a good one in the last encounter between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors and the latter chased down 173 in the final over. Another decent batting surface is expected to be dished out for this game. There could be some help for the spinners.

TKR vs BR: Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Trinbago Knight Riders: L, W, W, W, L

Barbados Royals: W, L, W, L, W

TKR vs BR: Probable Playing 11s today

Trinbago Knight Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Trinbago Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil

Barbados Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Barbados Royals Probable Playing XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Laurie Evans, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Qais Ahmad

Today’s TKR vs BR Dream11 Match: Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick - Nicholas Pooran (5 innings, 86 runs, 8 catches)

Nicholas Pooran has had four failures in five innings this season. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter had his only big knock against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots when he struck 61 off 32 balls (five fours and four sixes).

Top Batter Pick - Kieron Pollard (5 innings, 175 runs)

Kieron Pollard is in excellent touch with the bat. He has amassed 175 runs in five innings while striking at 171.56. He has smashed eight fours and 15 sixes this season.

Top All-rounder Pick - Rahkeem Cornwall (6 matches, 175 runs, 3 wickets)

Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a fine hundred in the last game for Barbados Royals (102 off 48 balls) against St Kitts And Nevis Patriots. He also took 2/27 with his off-spin in the same game. Overall, he is striking at 186.17 with the bat this season.

Top Bowler Pick - Qais Ahmad (6 matches, 7 wickets)

Qais Ahmad is in top form with the ball. The 23-year-old Afghanistan leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 7.72.

TKR vs BR: Captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell (5 innings, 53 runs, 10 wickets)

Andre Russell has been in excellent bowling form. The hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder has picked up 10 wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 8.17. He has a bowling strike rate of 9.1. With the bat, he has been a bit under par, scoring just 53 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 147.22.

Jason Holder (6 matches, 10 wickets, 75 runs)

While Jason Holder may have been expensive so far, he has picked up wickets regularly. The seam-bowling all-rounder has 10 scalps to his name from 10 matches. He has mustered 75 runs while striking at 131.57.

5 must-picks for TKR vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Andre Russell 53 runs & 10 wickets in 5 innings Jason Holder 75 runs & 10 wickets in 6 matches Rahkeem Cornwall 175 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Kieron Pollard 175 runs in 5 innings Qais Ahmad 7 wickets in 6 matches

TKR vs BR: Match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and quality all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Kyle Mayers, and Rahkeem Cornwall could be the ones to watch out for.

TKR vs BR: Dream11 Prediction Team Today - Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals - Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Qais Ahmad

TKR vs BR: Dream11 Prediction Team Today - Grand League

Dream11 Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals - Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Martin Guptill, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Qais Ahmad, Waqar Salamkheil