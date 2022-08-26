TKR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The 6IXTY Men 2022, Match 5

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the fifth match of the 6ixty Men 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 5.

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a thrilling start to the competition. They were up against St Lucia Kings in their opening encounter of the tournament and scored 111/5 while batting first, thanks to Odean Smith’s fantastic 36*. Waqar Salamkheil then led the bowling unit with a three-wicket haul as the opposition were bundled out for 104, thus losing by seven runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, suffered defeat in their first encounter in the competition. They were up against Barbados Royals and could only manage to score 76 after losing all six wickets against a disciplined bowling performance. The Royals batting unit, led by Corbin Bosch, had little problems chasing the score and Knight Riders lost by three wickets with 21 balls to spare.

TKR vs GUY Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the 6IXTY Men 2022 will be played on August 26 at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TKR vs GUY, The 6ixty Men 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: August 26, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TKR vs GUY Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is friendly towards the batters. The pacers will find something on this pitch in the initial few overs, while spinners are expected to have the upper hand in the middle overs. Scores of 100 have been breached twice in the three matches played here so far.

Last 3 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 108.6

Average second innings score: 89.3

TKR vs GUY Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Trinbago Knight Riders: L

Guyana Amazon Warriors: W

TKR vs GUY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Trinbago Knight Riders Probable Playing 11

Leonardo Julien, Tim Seifert, Tion Webster, Andre Russell, Seekkuge Prasanna, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11

Shai Hope, Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Waqar Salamkheil.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shai Hope (1 match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 237.5)

Shai Hope is currently one of the biggest names in West Indies cricket and he is a reliable presence with the bat. He scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 237.50 in the opening fixture and his short knock included a boundary and two sixes.

Top Batter pick

Chandrapaul Hemraj (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 200)

Chandrapaul Hemraj also scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 200 and with the help of three boundaries. He will be looking for a longer stay at the crease.

Top All-rounder pick

Akeal Hosein (1 match, 27 runs and 1 wicket)

Akeal Hosein could prove to be an extremely important asset for his side. He scored 27 runs against Barbados Royals at a strike rate of 168.75 and also picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Ravi Rampaul (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 5)

Ravi Rampaul struck with the ball in the first match. He picked up a wicket and had a stellar economy rate of five runs an over.

TKR vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive cricketers in the world in the shorter formats of the game. It’s impossible to stop him once he gets going and he uses his brute force to clear the boundary ropes by a mile. He is also a smart bowler who gets frequent breakthroughs in death overs. Russell can prove to be a smart captaincy pick for your TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Odean Smith

Odean Smith is a destructive all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He was the match-winner in the first game thanks to his innings of 36* off 24 deliveries. Smith also took a wicket in that game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Odean Smith 36 runs and 1 wicket 89 points Akeal Hosein 27 runs and 1 wicket 61 points Ravi Rampaul 1 wicket 43 points Ronsford Beaton 1 wicket 43 points Andre Russell 12 runs 17 points

TKR vs GUY match expert tips

Odean Smith can often be inconsistent. Having him as a multiplier pick is a risk-reward scenario that needs to be carefully thought upon by the user. Shimron Hetmyer can also prove to be a smart captaincy choice because despite his wonderful ability, he has only been picked by a small percentage of Dream11 Fantasy users and can end up making a difference.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tion Webster, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tion Webster, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul

