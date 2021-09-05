TKR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 18

Match 18 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) taking on Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

The Trinbago Knight Riders look to bounce back into winning ways after a tough loss to Guyana earlier in the week. However, they face a strong Jamaica Tallawahs side featuring some of the most explosive T20 players in Andre Russell and Haider Ali, making for a great contest at Warner Park.

TKR vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

TKR XI

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein

JAM XI

Chadwick Walton/Jason Mohammed, Kennar Lewis (wk), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Joshua James and Fidel Edwards

Match Details

BR vs JAM, CPL 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 6th September 2021, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

As seen in the CPL matches on Saturday, the pitch is a good one to bat on with ample help on offer for the spinners. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, who will look to vary their pace and length accordingly. As the match progresses, wickets in hand become crucial with spinners playing a major role in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s TKR vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has blown hot and cold in CPL 2021, but his ability to play the big shots has served TKR well in the death overs. The New Zealander is due for a big knock in the middle order, making him a good option for your TKR vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team

Batsman

Lendl Simmons: Lendl Simmons hasn't fired in the CPL, with the right-hander itching to get back amongst the runs. Given his ability to take on both the spinners and bowlers combined with his eye for a big score, he is surely one to watch out for in today's game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Like Simmons, Andre Russell has also tailed off in recent games and is due for a big performance in the CPL. With his medium pace complementing his explosive batting unit, he is a must-have in your TKR vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius has been Jamaica's go-to bowler in the death overs with over 10 wickets to his name. Adding his pinch hitting ability also adds value to his case for inclusion in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Rampaul (TKR) - 406 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 318 points

Isuru Udana (TKR) - 286 points

Important Stats for TKR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard: 123 runs in 5 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 130.85

Migael Pretorius: 10 wickets in 4 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.40

Ravi Rampaul: 13 wickets in 5 CPL 2021 matches; Bowl Average: 10.685

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Ravi Rampaul, Migael Pretorius and Fidel Edwards

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Haider Ali, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Ravi Rampaul, Migael Pretorius and Fidel Edwards

Captain: Haider Ali. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

