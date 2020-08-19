TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 21st, 2020

The second Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 game of the day features a marquee clash between the Jamaica Tallawahs and the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Three-time CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders started their campaign with a brilliant win against Guyana Amazon Warriors in which Sunil Narine starred with both bat and ball. However, the Knight Riders are in for a different kind of a test as they come across Jamaica Tallawahs.
Boasting of the likes of Andre Russell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the Tallawahs are one of the more fancied sides in the competition. With a decent roster at their disposal, they will be eyeing a win at the expense of Trinbago, who did look a bit rusty in their opening game.
Another entertaining game is on the cards in CPL 2020 with both sides having a lot of firepower in their respective batting units. With the likes of Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard taking to the field, there shouldn't be any shortage of action in this much-awaited clash.
Squads to choose from
Trinbago Knight Riders
Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan
Jamaica Tallawahs
Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud
Predicted Playing XIs
Trinbago Knight Riders
Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Sikander Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales and Fawad Ahmed
Jamaica Tallawahs
Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas and Veerasammy Permaul
Match Details
Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs
Date: 21st August 2020, at 3:00 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Pitch Report
Spinners are expected to dominate proceedings, with this being the second game of the day. Although the ball should come on to the bat nicely under lights, the batsmen will have to keep an eye out for swing with the new ball. With the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses, both sides will look to bat first and aim for at least 150 in this crucial encounter.
TKR vs JAM CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane and Oshane Thomas
Captain: Fawad Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Oshane Thomas
Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro