TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 8th, 2020

After thirty gruelling league fixtures, it's time for the semi-finals in the Caribbean Premier League as the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

The Knight Riders swept the entire league with ten wins in ten games. Led by the experienced Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders have never looked in trouble and walk into this game as the clear favourites.

However, they come across Andre Russell and the Jamaica Tallawahs, which might be the only team that can stand up to the Knight Riders in terms of personnel. Blessed with spin twins Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane, the Tallawahs have done well with the ball although their batting has often deserted them.

Nevertheless, the Tallawahs will fancy their chances of a win on Tuesday despite the daunting task of having to overcome the TKR spin threat ahead of them.

Despite the glaring difference in form, it should be a cracking encounter in Trinidad with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro/Tion Webster, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed and Jayden Seale

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Veerasammy Permaul and Fidel Edwards

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 8th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

Although a fresh pitch is expected for the semi-finals, spinners should continue to dominate proceedings in the middle overs. While the pacers should ideally get some swing early on, they will look to take pace off the ball to get the most out of this surface.

The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand and running between the wickets being crucial. With the pitch not expected to change much during the game, both sides will look to bat first and look to put up at least 150 in this high-octane encounter.

TKR vs JAM CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre

Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fidel Edwards, Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre

Captain: Darren Bravo, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell