TL-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 12

The 12th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Pakistan Women have won their last three matches. They won their last match against West Indies Women by 65 runs. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Ireland Women by 46 runs.
These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.
TL-W vs PK-W Match Details
The 12th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TL-W vs PK-W, 12th ODI match
Date and Time: April 17, 2025, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pitch Report
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women, where a total of 518 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
TL-W vs PK-W Form Guide
TL-W - L L L
PK-W - W W W
TL-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI
TL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Naruemol Chaiwai, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham
PK-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
TL-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Ali
M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 136 runs in the last three matches. S Khiaoto is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
S Ameen
S Ameen and N Chantam are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ameen will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 112 runs in the last three matches. G Feroza is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
F Sana
F Sana and T Putthawong are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Sana will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has scored 41 runs and taken seven wickets in just three matches. A Riaz is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
N Sundhu
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Baig and N Sundhu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Sundhu will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has taken six wickets in the last three matches. S Iqbal is another good bowler for today's match.
TL-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices
F Sana
F Sana was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has scored 41 runs and taken seven wickets in just three matches.
N Sundhu
N Sundhu is one of the most crucial picks from the Pakistan Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets against Thailand Women. She has picked up six wickets in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs PK-W, 12th ODI match
M Ali
S Iqbal
N Sundhu
F Sana
T Putthawong
Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Ali
Batters: S Ameen
All-rounders: A Riaz, F Sana, C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham
Bowlers: S Iqbal, D Baig, O Kamchomphu, N Sundhu
Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Ali
Batters: S Ameen, G Feroza
All-rounders: P Maya, F Sana, C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham
Bowlers: S Iqbal, D Baig, N Sundhu
