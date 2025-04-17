TL-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 12

The 12th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Pakistan Women have won their last three matches. They won their last match against West Indies Women by 65 runs. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Ireland Women by 46 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

TL-W vs PK-W Match Details

The 12th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

TL-W vs PK-W, 12th ODI match

Date and Time: April 17, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women, where a total of 518 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

Ad

TL-W vs PK-W Form Guide

TL-W - L L L

PK-W - W W W

TL-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Naruemol Chaiwai, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

Ad

TL-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 136 runs in the last three matches. S Khiaoto is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ameen

S Ameen and N Chantam are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ameen will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 112 runs in the last three matches. G Feroza is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

F Sana

F Sana and T Putthawong are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Sana will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has scored 41 runs and taken seven wickets in just three matches. A Riaz is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Sundhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Baig and N Sundhu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Sundhu will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has taken six wickets in the last three matches. S Iqbal is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

TL-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Sana

F Sana was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has scored 41 runs and taken seven wickets in just three matches.

N Sundhu

N Sundhu is one of the most crucial picks from the Pakistan Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets against Thailand Women. She has picked up six wickets in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs PK-W, 12th ODI match

M Ali

S Iqbal

N Sundhu

F Sana

T Putthawong

Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Ad

Batters: S Ameen

All-rounders: A Riaz, F Sana, C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham

Bowlers: S Iqbal, D Baig, O Kamchomphu, N Sundhu

Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Ad

Batters: S Ameen, G Feroza

All-rounders: P Maya, F Sana, C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham

Bowlers: S Iqbal, D Baig, N Sundhu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️