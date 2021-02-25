TN vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - February 26th, 2021

Round 4 of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Tamil Nadu square off against Jharkhand on Friday.

Jharkhand have been in good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, winning three in three. As things stand, they are well set to finish in the top two. However, they will be wary of Tamil Nadu, who haven't been able to carry their Syed Mushtaq Ali form into the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tamil Nadu are fifth in the standings, having won just one of their three games so far. But they possess the firepower to turnaround their fortunes and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Vijay Hazare Trophy - Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu

Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed

Ishan Kishan (c), Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Kaushal Singh, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Virat Singh and Satya Setu.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, R Sonu Yadav, R Silambarasan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore.

Jharkhand

Ishan Kishan, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, Anukul Roy, Rajandeep Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Round 4, Group B

Date: 26th February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is batting friendly. The ball is likely to come on to the bat nicely and batsmen might be able to play shots on the up. A total of around 270 could well be the par score at the venue. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

TN vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TN vs JHA Dream11 Team - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, N Jagadeesan,Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron, R Silambarasan

Captain: N Jagadeesan; Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Hari Nishanth, Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, N Jagadeesan,Shahrukh Khan, Anukul Roy, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Shukla, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin

Captain: Anukul Roy; Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore