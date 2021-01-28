TN vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 29, 2021

Tamil Nadu lock horns with Rajasthan in the 1st semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Tamil Nadu finished the league stage as the table toppers of Elite Group B with five wins from as many games. They defeated Himachal Pradesh in the 2nd quarter-final by 5 wickets to enter into the semis.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, ended the league stage at the top of Elite Group D, having won all their five league stage games. In the 4th quarter-final, Rajasthan defended a total of 164 against Bihar to register a 16-run victory.

With a ticket to the final on offer, both teams will look to give their all in this cracking contest between two evenly-matched sides.

Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, and G Periyaswamy.

Rajasthan

Bharat Sharma (WK), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (C), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, and Rajat Choudhary.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav.

Rajasthan

Bharat Sharma (WK), Ankit Lamba, Arjit Gupta, Ashok Menaria (C), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan

Date: 29th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The track at the Sardar Patel Stadium is a sporting one that has supported both the batsmen and the bowlers equally well. In the four quarter-finals that were played at this venue, the team batting second won three out of four times. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 134 runs.

TN vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Baba Aparajith, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-Captain: Baba Aparajith.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Bharat Sharma, Arun Karthik, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Baba Aparajith, Mahipal Lomror, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed.

Captain: Mahipal Lomror. Vice-Captain: Bharat Sharma.