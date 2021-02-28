TN vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - February 28th, 2021

Tamil Nadu will face Vidarbha in round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at the Emerald High School Ground, Indore on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu, the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners, are third in Elite Group B, having won two and lost two of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy games so far. In order to qualify for the quarter-finals, they need to beat Vidharba and depend on several other results going their way.

As for Vidarbha, they have nothing to play for. The Faiz Faizal-led outfit are rock-bottom in the standings, winning just one of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy games. However, Vidarbha will want to end their end their campaign with a win on Sunday.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu

Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik (c&wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammad, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Arun Karthik, Kaushik Gandhi, Aswin Crist, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, KrishnamoorthyVignesh, G Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin, Hari Nishanth, Sonu Yadav

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal (c), Sanjay Raghunath, Ganesh Sathish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Kshitiz Dahiya, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Mohit Raut, Suraj Rai, Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Atharva Taide, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande, Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur

Predicted Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu

Arun Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal, Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Vidharba, Round 5, Group B

Date & Time: 28th February 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report

A high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy game beckons at the Emerald High School Ground, Indore. However, the pacers should get the ball to move around early on, with the spinners also coming into play as the game progresses. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

TN vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TN vs VID Dream11 Team Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik,N Jagadeesan,Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, R Silambarasan, M Mohammed, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar, Faiz Fazal, Jitesh Sharma

Captain: Baba Aparajith; Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik,N Jagadeesan,Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Sarwate, Faiz Fazal, Yash Rathod

Captain: Shahrukh Khan Vice-captain: Faiz Fazal