TRI vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 16

T&T Red Force (TRI) will lock horns with Guyana Harpy Eagles (GUY) in match 16 of the Super50 Cup 2022 on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TRI vs GUY Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks, and playing 11s.

Guyana Harpy Eagles have won three of their last four matches by big margins and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. T&T Red Force, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games this season.

T&T Red Force will give it their all to win the match, but Guyana Harpy Eagles are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRI vs GUY Match Details

The 16th match of the Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 9 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs GUY, Match 16

Date and Time: 9th November 2022, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match, with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

TRI vs GUY Form Guide

TRI - W L W N/R

GUY - L W W W

TRI vs GUY Probable Playing XI

TRI Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nicholas Pooran (c), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Imran Khan, Darren Bravo, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip.

GUY Playing XI

No major injury updates

Leon Johnson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble (wk), Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Romario Shepherd.

TRI vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. J Da Silva is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Darren Bravo

S Hetmyer and Darren Bravo are the two best batters for the Dream11 team. S Rutherford has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Narine

S Narine and R Shepherd are the best all-rounders picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Sinclair is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Motie

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Motie and A Hosein. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Cariah is another good pick for today's match.

TRI vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

R Shepherd

R Shepherd will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He smashed 74 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

S Narine

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make S Narine the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He scored 30 runs and took three wickets in the last game.

5 Must-Picks for TRI vs GUY, Match 16

Sunil Narine 30 runs & 3 wickets in the last match against Guyana Harpy Eagles Romario Shepherd 74 runs & 2 wickets in the last match against T&T Red Force Shimron Hetymer 11 runs in the last match aginst T&T Red Force Darren Bravo 71 runs in the last match against Guyana Harpy Eagles

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, J Da Silva

Batters: Darren Bravo, S Rutherford, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: S Narine, K Sinclair, R Shepherd

Bowlers: Y Cariah, G Motie, A Hosein

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran

Batters: K Ottley, S Rutherford, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: S Narine, K Sinclair, R Shepherd

Bowlers: Y Cariah, G Motie, A Hosein, S Gabriel

