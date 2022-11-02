TRI vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 7

T&T Red Force (TRI) will lock horns with Guyana Harpy Eagles (GUY) in Match 7 of the Super50 Cup 2022 on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TRI vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Guyana Harpy Eagles lost their last match against Windward Islands by 28 runs and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. T&T Red Force, on the other hand, won their first match against Combined Campuses & Colleges by a big margin of seven wickets.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will give it their all to win the match, but T&T Red Force are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRI vs GUY Match Details

The seventh match of the 2022 Super50 Cup will be played on November 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs GUY, Match 7

Date and Time: November 2, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match on this pitch was between T&T Red Force and Combined Campuses & Colleges, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

TRI vs GUY Form Guide

TRI - W

GUY - L

TRI vs GUY Probable Playing XI

TRI Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nicholas Pooran (c), Sunil Narine, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Darren Bravo, Jayden Seales

GUY Playing XI

No major injury updates

Leon Johnson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble (wk), Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Romario Shepherd

TRI vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Pooran (1 match, 9 runs)

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. J Da Silva is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Rutherford (1 match, 28 runs)

S Hetmyer and S Rutherford are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Bravo has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Narine (1 match, 2 wickets)

K Sinclair and S Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Shepherd is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Hosein (1 match, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Motie and A Hosein. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Gabriel is another good pick for today's match.

TRI vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

S Narine

S Narine will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already taken two wickets in the last match.

A Hosein

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Hosein the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already taken four wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TRI vs GUY, Match 7

A Hosein 4 wickets 118 points S Narine 2 wickets 86 points G Motie 31 runs and 2 wickets 87 points K Ottley 65 runs 81 points T Chanderpaul 48 runs 60 points

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, J Da Silva

Batters: S Hetmyer, S Rutherford, D Bravo

All-rounders: S Narine, K Sinclair, R Shepherd

Bowlers: G Motie, A Hosein, S Gabriel

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran

Batters: S Hetmyer, S Rutherford, T Chanderpaul

All-rounders: S Narine, K Sinclair, R Shepherd

Bowlers: G Motie, A Hosein, V Permaul, J Seales

