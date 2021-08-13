TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 27

Match 27 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Trent Rockets taking on Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Trent Rockets will look to solidify their place in the top two with a win at home today. However, they face a strong Birmingham Phoenix who will be without Moeen Ali in this much-awaited contest.

TRT vs BPH Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Matt Carter, Wahab Riaz and Luke Wood

BPH XI

Will Smeed, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Miles Hammond, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir and Adam Milne

Match Details

TRT vs BPH, The Hundred Men's, Match 27

Date and Time: 13th August 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at Trent Bridge with little to no help on offer for the pacers. With this match being the second one of the day on this ground, there should be some spin, keeping the batsmen on their toes. Wickets in hand will be crucial with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 130 should be a good total at this venue, with the dimensions of the ground playing into the batter's hands.

Today's TRT vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin has been the surprise package in The Hundred so far with his finishing skills serving his side well. He will be crucial against the Trent Rockets and should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

Batsman

Alex Hales: Although Alex Hales has blown hot and cold in The Hundred so far, he comes into the game on the back of a decent cameo. With a good knowledge of Trent Bridge conditions, Hales is a must-have in your TRT vs BPH Dream11 team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has tailed off a touch with the bat in recent weeks in the Hundred. However, with Moeen Ali on national duty, the onus will be on Livingstone to deliver the goods for Birmingham Phoenix.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Star leggie Rashid Khan has been sensational for the Trent Rockets with both the bat and ball. Given the nature of the surface, Rashid is a handy option to have in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TRT vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 378 points

Samit Patel (TRT) - 330 points

Adam Milne (BPH) - 294 points

Important stats for TRT vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales: 150 runs in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 135.13

Rashid Khan: 9 wickets in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 12.77

Liam Livingstone: 160 runs in 6 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 40.00

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Benjamin, D Malan, A Hales, F Allen, S Patel, L Livingstone, L Gregory, R Khan, I Tahir, P Brown and W Riaz

Captain: L Livingstone. Vice-captain: A Hales

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Benjamin, D Short, A Hales, F Allen, S Patel, L Livingstone, L Gregory, R Khan, I Tahir, P Brown and M Carter

Captain: D Short. Vice-captain: L Livingstone

Edited by Samya Majumdar