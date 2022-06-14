TT-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 14

Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) will take on Barbados Women (BAR-W) in match 14 of the West Indies Women T20 2022 on Wednesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Barbados Women is no doubt the strongest team in this year's West Indies Women T20 tournament, while Trinidad & Tobago Women have not impressed the fans till now. They lost their first match to Jamaica Women by 78 runs and the second match got abandoned due to rain.

Trinidad & Tobago Women will give their best to win the game and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Barbados Women is a strong team. We expect Barbados Women to win today's match.

TT-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XI

TT-W Playing XI

Anisa Mohammed (c), Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Steffie Soogrim, Djenaba Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Rachel Vincent, Anna-Marrie Pereira, Lee-Ann Kirby, Caneisha Isaac, and Leandra Ramdeen

BAR-W Playing XI

Shai Carrington (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Shanika Bruce, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Williams, Shaunte Carrington, Naijanni Cumberbatch, and Charlene Taitt

Match Details

TT-W vs BAR-W, West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 15th June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for bowling, where you can expect a lot of wickets. Fast bowlers will be crucial in the first few overs as the ball will offer some swing. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings. Both teams would love to bat first and defend the target.

TT-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kycia Knight has been among the top batters for Barbados Women. She smashed 32 runs against WWI-W. You can also expect her to give additional points from catches.

Batters

L Kirby and S Lord are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. Kyshona Knight is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Matthews and S Soogrim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Matthews smashed 23 runs and took 3 wickets against LWI-W.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ramharack and S Bruce. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. A Alleyne and A Mohammed are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in TT-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

H Matthews (BAR-W)

A Alleyne (BAR-W)

S Bruce (BAR-W)

Important stats for Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Barbados Women Dream11 prediction team

K Ramharack - 3 runs and 4 wickets

H Matthews - 99 runs and 4 wickets

S Bruce - 7 wickets

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Barbados Women Dream11 Prediction Today (West Indies Women T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, L Kirby, Kyshona Knight, S Lord, S Soogrim, H Matthews, D Joseph, K Ramharack, A Alleyne, S Bruce, and S Selman

Captain: H Matthews Vice Captain: S Bruce

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, L Kirby, Kyshona Knight, A Williams, S Soogrim, H Matthews, A Mohammed, K Ramharack, A Alleyne, S Bruce, and S Selman

Captain: H Matthews Vice Captain: A Alleyne

