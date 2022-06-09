TT-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 4

The Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) will take on the Guyana Women (GY-W) in match 4 of the West Indies Women T20 2022 on Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Both teams didn't have a great start to the tournament as the Trinidad & Tobago Women lost their last match against the Jamaica Women, while the Guyana Women went down against the Barbados Women.

Both teams will give their best to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but we expect the Guyana Women to win the match.

TT-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI

TT-W Playing XI

Reniece Boyce (wk), Anisa Mohammed (c), Britney Cooper, Steffie Soogrim, Djenaba Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Rachel Vincent, Anna-Marrie Pereira, Lee-Ann Kirby, Caneisha Isaac, and Leandra Ramdeen

GY-W Playing XI

Shemaine Campbelle (wk &c), Katana Mentore, Lashuna Toussaint, Sherica Campbell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Plaffianna Millington, Shabika Gajnabi, Ashmini Munisar, Erva Giddings, and Kaysia Schultz

Match Details

TT-W vs GY-W, West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for bowling, where you can expect a lot of wickets. Pacers will be crucial in the first few overs as the ball will offer some swing. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings.

Both teams would love to bat first and defend the target.

TT-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle has been among the top batters for West Indies. She smashed 33 runs against the Barbados Women. You can also expect her to earn additional points from catches.

Batters

B Cooper and T Smartt are the two best batters to pick in the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. L Kirby is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Fraser and M Mangru are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Fraser took three wickets against Barbados Women.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mohammed and C Issac. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. K Schultz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in TT-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

C Fraser (GY-W)

T Smartt (GY-W)

A Mohammed (TT-W)

Important stats for Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 prediction team

T Smartt - 13 runs

C Fraser - Three wickets

K Schultz - One run and Two wickets

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today (West Indies Women T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Campbelle, B Cooper, L Kirby, T Smartt, C Fraser, M Mangru, A Munisar, A Mohammed, K Ramharack, C Issac, and K Schultz

Captain: A Munisar Vice Captain: T Smartt

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Campbelle, B Cooper, L Kirby, T Smartt, C Fraser, M Mangru, A Munisar, S Soogrim, A Mohammed, C Issac, and K Schultz

Captain: A Mohammed Vice Captain: A Munisar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far