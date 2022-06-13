TT-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 11

The Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) will take on the Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) in match 11 of the West Indies Women T20 2022 on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Both teams have had a dismal season as the Windward Islands Women have lost their last two matches to Barbados Women and Jamaica Women. The Trinidad & Tobago Women have lost their last few matches by a big margin and are currently placed last in the points table.

Both teams will look to give their best to win the game and make a comeback in this year's tournament. We expect the Windward Islands Women to win today's match.

TT-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing XI

TT-W Playing XI

Anisa Mohammed (c), Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Steffie Soogrim, Djenaba Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Rachel Vincent, Anna-Marrie Pereira, Lee-Ann Kirby, Caneisha Isaac, and Leandra Ramdeen

WWI-W Playing XI

Afy Fletcher (c), Edelyn Turtin (wk), Malika Edward, Gem Eloi, Kimone Homer, Stacy Ann Adams, Qiana Joseph, Pearl Etienne, Jannillea Glasgow, Akeira Peters, and Japhina Joseph

Match Details

TT-W vs WWI-W, West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: June 14 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for bowling, where you can expect a lot of wickets. Pacers will be crucial in the first few overs as the ball will offer some swing. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings.

Both teams would love to bat first and defend the target.

TT-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Boyce has been among the top batters for West Indies. She smashed nine runs against JAM-W. You can also expect her to give additional points from catches and stumping.

Batters

L Kirby and S Lord are the two best batters to pick in the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. Z James is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Etienne and S Soogrim are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of overs. P Etienne smashed nine runs against JAM-W and took two wickets.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ramharack and A Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. J Glasgow and A Mohammed are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in TT-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

P Etienne (WWI-W)

J Glasgow (WWI-W)

K Ramharack (TT-W)

Important stats for Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 prediction team

K Ramharack - Three runs and four wickets

J Glasgow - Three runs and five wickets

P Eitenne - Nine runs and four wickets

Trinidad & Tobago Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today (West Indies Women T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Boyce, L Kirby, Z James, S Lord, S Soogrim, P Etienne, A Mohammed, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, Q Joseph, and J Glasgow

Captain: P Etienne Vice Captain: A Fletcher

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Boyce, L Kirby, Z James, C Noel, S Soogrim, P Etienne, A Mohammed, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, Q Joseph, and J Glasgow

Captain: P Etienne Vice Captain: J Glasgow

