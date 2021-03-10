TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Presidents Cup T20 Match - March 11th, 2021

KCA Tuskers will face the KCA Tigers in the 12th match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The KCA Tigers have managed to win just one game in the KCA Presidents Cup T20 so far. In their previous encounter against the KCA Royals, the Tigers lost the toss and were asked to bat on a tricky wicket. Although they managed to post 161/5 in 20 overs, the KCA Tigers went on to lose the KCA Presidents Cup T20 encounter by five wickets.

KCA Tuskers also have just one win to their name in the competition. They bowled out the KCA Royals for just 107 in their last KCA Presidents Cup T20 outing. The Tuskers ended up winning the game by nine wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tuskers

Vatsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Tigers

Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tuskers

Karaparambil Monish(c), Anand Krishnan, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Nikhil T(wk), Ahmed Farzeen

KCA Tigers

Ajinas M(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Amal Ramesh, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Akhil Anil, Vinil T S, Niranjan V Dev.

Match Details

Match: KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, Match 12

Date & Time: 11th March, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground has favored the batsmen in recent games, the bowlers have also received some assistance.

Teams batting second have won most of the games at the venue, with 150-160 considered a par total here.

KCA Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TUS vs TIG)

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction - KCA Presidents Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil T, Varun Nayanar, KA Ajith, Anand Krishnan, Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas, Akhil Scaria, Abhijith K, Afrad Reshab, Ahmed Farzeen, Karaparambil Monish

Captain: Akhil Scaria; Vice-captain: KA Ajith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nikhil T, Varun Nayanar, KA Ajith, Akash C Pillai, Anuj Jotin, Akhil Scaria, Abhijith K, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab, Ahmed Farzeen, Athul Raveendran

Captain: KA Ajith; Vice-captain: Abhijith K