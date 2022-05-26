TV vs TB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will see the Trailblazers (TB) take on Velocity (VEL) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Velocity started their T20 Challenge campaign with a win over Supernovas, with the likes of Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt stepping up with the bat. They are almost assured of a place in the final, although a win would put everything in place for Deepti Sharma and Co. However, they face the daunting task of facing the Trailblazers, who will be keen to get an all-important win today. With a strong batting unit to fall back on, the Trailblazers will start as the favourites, but Velocity's win in the previous game holds them in good stead. All in all, an intriguing game beckons with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

TV vs TB Probable Playing 11 Today

TB XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh and Salma Khatun.

TV XI

Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka and Maya Sonaware/Simran Bahadur.

Match Details

TV vs TB, Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the MCA Stadium, the pitch is a decent one to bat despite there being ample help on offer for the pacers. The ball should come onto the bat fairly well, allowing batters to go all-out from ball one. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with the pitch also likely to slow down. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with dew also bound to have a say in the second innings. Batting first would be the preferred option, with 150-160 being a match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s TV vs TB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, scoring just two runs in the middle order. However, she has evolved into one of the most explosive players in the world over the last season or so. With Ghosh adding value with her wicketkeeping skills as well, she is a good addition to your TV vs TB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is perhaps the best batter on the planet given her recent exploits in the Women's World Cup and the WBBL. The South African is technically sound and can also up the ante when needed. With Wolvaardt looking in good touch in the previous game, she is a must-have in your TV vs TB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews had a good all-round performance against the Supernovas, using her experience and skill-set to good effect. The conditions suit her style of play, with Matthews capable of varying her pace effectively with the ball as well. With the Windies all-rounder likely to play a big role once again, she is one to watch out for today.

Bowler

Kate Cross: England pacer Kate Cross led from the front in the bowling unit, picking up two wickets whilst bowling the tough overs. Her ability to swing the ball held her in good stead, with the conditions helping her as well. With Cross also likely to bat higher up the order, she can be backed to put in another good performance in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Top 3 best players to pick in TV vs TB Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana (TB)

Radha Yadav (TV)

Laura Wolvaardt (TV)

Important stats for TV vs TB Dream11 prediction team

Shafali Verma - 51(33) vs Supernovas in the previous match

Kate Cross - 2/24 vs Supernovas in the previous match

Hayley Matthews - 18(14) and 3/29 vs Supernovas in the previous match

TV vs TB Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Challenge 2022)

TV vs TB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Bhatia, R Ghosh, L Wolvaardt, S Mandhana, J Rodrigues, H Matthews, D Sharma, S Rana, A Khaka, P Yadav and K Cross.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: H Matthews.

TV vs TB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Bhatia, R Ghosh, L Wolvaardt, S Mandhana, S Dunkley, H Matthews, D Sharma, S Rana, R Yadav, R Gayakwad and K Cross.

Captain: S Mandhana. Vice-captain: D Sharma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar