UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Semi Final 1

The United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will take on Nepal Women (NP-W) in the Semi-final 1 match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Friday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Both teams have played exceptionally well in this year's tournament to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. The United Arab Emirates Women ended the group B league stage in first place, while Nepal Women ended the group A league stage in second place.

UAE-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

UAE-W Playing XI

Chaya Mughal (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Indhuja Nandakumar, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Rithika Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh

NP-W Playing XI

Rubina Chhetry (c), Kajal Shrestha (wk), Indu Barma, Sita Rana Magar, Sangita Rai, Bindu Rawal, Mamta Chaudhary, Apsari Begam, Sabnam Rai, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Kunwar

Match Details

UAE-W vs NP-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers.

The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game. Both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Nepal Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

K Egodage and B Rawal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Begam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. K Egodage has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches and bats in the top order.

All-rounders

R Chhetry and S Rana Magar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Oza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kotte and S Rai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. A Karmacharya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

S Rana Magar (NP-W)

E Oza (UAE-W)

R Chhetry (NP-W)

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women: Important stats for Dream11 team

E Oza - 170 runs and four wickets

S Rana Magar - 18 runs and five wickets

C Mughal - Five wickets

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Satish, B Rawal, A Begam, K Egodage, I Barma, C Mughal, S Rana Magar, E Oza, S Rai, S Kotte, A Karmacharya

Captain: E Oza Vice Captain: S Rana Magar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Satish, B Rawal, M Chaudhary, K Egodage, I Barma, C Mughal, R Chhetry, E Oza, S Rai, S Kotte, I Nandakumar

Captain: E Oza Vice Captain: I Barma

