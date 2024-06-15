UGA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Uganda (UGA) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, June 15.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UGA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Both the teams are already out of the tournament. New Zealand was a surprise elimination as they lost both of their last two matches. They would now play the remaining matches to entertain their fans. Uganda, on the other hand, have only won one of their last three matches.
These two squads have never played any head-to-head match. So, this will be a good match to watch.
UGA vs NZ Match Details
The 32nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 15 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
UGA vs NZ, 32nd Match
Date and Time: 15th June 2024, 6:00 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
Pitch Report
The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was back in 2023 between Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
UGA vs NZ Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
UGA - L W L N/R L
NZ - L L L W W
UGA vs NZ Probable Playing XI
UGA Playing XI
No injury updates
Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga
NZ Playing XI
No injury updates
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips
UGA vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Devon Conway
Devon Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is not in his best form, but can play an amazing innings in today's match. Finn Allen is another good wicket-keeper pick who can perform well on this batting pitch. He can smash quick runs in the powerplay overs against Uganda.
Batters
Rachin Ravindra
Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Rachin Ravindra is the backbone of New Zealand's batting lineup and can perform well in today's match. Glenn Phillips is another good pick who has already scored 58 runs in the last two matches.
All-rounders
Mitchell Santner
Alpesh Ramjani and Mitchell Santner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mitchell Santner will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. Brian Masaba is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs.
Bowlers
Trent Boult
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Trent Boult has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Tim Southee is another good bowler for today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match.
UGA vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices
Trent Boult
Trent Boult is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for New Zealand. He is among the few players who have performed well for New Zealand. He has already taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. He took 3 wickets in the last match against West Indies.
Tim Southee
Tim Southee is one of the best players of New Zealand. He is expected to perform well once again in today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match against West Indies at this venue.
5 Must-Picks for UGA vs NZ, 32nd Match
Trent Boult
Devon Conway
Finn Allen
Tim Southee
Lockie Ferguson
Uganda vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Uganda vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: F Allen, D Conway
Batters: G Phillips, R Ravindra
All-rounders: J Neesham, B Masaba, A Ramjani, M Santner
Bowlers: T Boult, L Ferguson T Southee
Uganda vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: F Allen, D Conway
Batters: R Ali Shah, R Ravindra
All-rounders: J Neesham, D Nakrani, A Ramjani, M Santner
Bowlers: T Boult, L Ferguson T Southee
