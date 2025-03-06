UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) squaring off against Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, March 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

UP Warriorz have won two of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Gujarat Giants Women by 81 runs. Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the season to Delhi Capitals Women by 9 wickets.

These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians Women have won four matches, while UP Warriorz Women have won two matches.

UP-W vs MUM-W Match Details

The 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on March 6 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs MUM-W, 16th match

Date and Time: 6th March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is good for both bowlers and batters. Spinners usually find some assistance in middle overs and chasing should be preferred at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

UP-W vs MUM-W Form Guide

UP-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

MUM-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

UP-W vs MUM-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma ©, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. Uma Chetry is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur and KP Navgire are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Harmanpreet Kaur will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 122 runs in the last five matches. Shweta Sehrawat is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver Brunt

Chinelle Henry and Nat Sciver Brunt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Nat Sciver Brunt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 272 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last five matches. Hayley Matthews is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shabnim Ismail and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Sophie Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 5 wickets and scored 69 runs in the last six matches. Kranti Gaud is another good bowler for today's match.

UP-W vs MUM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt has been in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 272 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last five matches.

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry is one of the most crucial picks from the UP Warriorz Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. She has scored 138 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs MUM-W, 16th match

Chinelle Henry

Nat Sciver Brunt

Hayley Matthews

Grace Harris

Deepti Sharma

UP Warriors Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

UP Warriors Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: H Kaur, KP Navgire

All-rounders: G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, N Sciver Brunt, A Kerr, H Matthews

Bowlers: S Ismail, S Ecclestone

UP Warriors Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: H Kaur

All-rounders: G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, N Sciver Brunt, A Kerr, H Matthews, A Kaur

Bowlers: S Ismail, S Ecclestone

