UPW vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 6, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will square off with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of the third edition of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, March 6. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

UP's home leg got off to a dreadful start on Monday when the Gujarat Giants beat them by 81 runs, dealing a huge blow to their playoff chances. Deepti Sharma and company need to win their final two group-stage fixtures to stay alive in the competition.

MI, meanwhile, have three matches remaining this season and will want to win here and carry that momentum to their home leg in Navi Mumbai. They'll want to unseat the Delhi Capitals and occupy the top spot on the points table come the end of the group stage, and a win here will be essential to the same.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks in this fixture.

Caribbean all-rounder Chinelle Henry's performances have been a rare bright spot in a disappointing WPL 2025 campaign for the UP Warriorz. Henry has created a powerful impact with her ball-striking abilities, smashing 138 runs in five innings at an average of 34.5 and a whirlwind strike rate of 209.1.

She has also been an effective bowler, picking up three wickets. Amid the carnage against the Gujarat Giants, Henry was the only bowler to have relatively economical figures.

Her big-hitting ability lower down the order means that even a 20 or 30-run cameo could see her pick up massive Dream11 hauls. Combined with a guarantee of four overs with the ball, Henry is a quality all-rounder who could be a nice left-field Dream11 captaincy choice.

Hayley Matthews, despite having a subpar season by her standards, has scored plenty of points on Dream11 this season. The MI opening batter has struggled to get runs with the bat, making only 113 in five outings, but her only half-century of the season came against the UP Warriorz.

She has fared better with the ball, picking up seven wickets in five outings, and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians. Her off-spin could net her plenty of success on this Lucknow surface, which will surely assist the spinners. An opening batter who's also likely to bowl her full quota of four overs with the ball, Hayley Matthews is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the joint-highest wicket-taker for MI this season.

One of the highest point-scorers on Dream11 this season, the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt is the obvious captaincy option for this fixture. The English all-rounder has led the charge for MI with both bat and ball and is the team's highest run scorer and joint-highest wicket-taker.

She has scored 272 runs in five matches at an average of 90.67, including an unbeaten 44-ball 75 against the UP Warriorz in the reverse fixture that won her the POTM award. Sciver-Brunt is in phenomenal form playing on a good batting surface, and she could also pick up wickets with the new ball and at the death against a fragile-looking UPW batting lineup.

That makes her the best Dream11 captaincy choice on paper for this one.

