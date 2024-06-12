USA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 12, 2024  

United States (USA) and India (IND) will lock horns in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the contest.

India have won both their matches against Ireland and Pakistan, are sitting on top of the table. USA, on the other hand, have a great chance of taking the top spot back if they manage to beat India

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the USA vs IND game:

#3 Hardik Pandya (IND) – 8 credits

Hardik Pandya is yet to strike form with the bat in hand, but when it comes to performing with the ball, he has been on top of his game. In two games, Hardik has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.37. In the match against Pakistan, Hardik accounted for two scalps when India were defending 119. He should be a part of USA vs IND Dream11 teams.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 9 credits

Jasprit Bumrah has been on top of his game with the ball. He has arguably been the standout bowler for India, having won back-to-back Player of the Match awards against Ireland and Pakistan. In two games, the fast bowler has taken five wickets at an incredible economy rate of 2.85. Fantasy users should not have second thoughts about picking him in their USA vs IND Dream11 teams.

#1 Arshdeep Singh (IND) – 7 credits

Arshdeep Singh has picked up only three wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in the tournament. Although he is yet to be at his very best, the left-arm can return to form in the next match. Arshdeep did well with the new ball against Ireland after dismissing both their openers. Fantasy users can risk him in their USA vs IND Dream11 teams.

