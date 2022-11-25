UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 Preliminary Quarter-final

Uttar Pradesh (UP) will take on Mumbai (MUM) in the preliminary quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Uttar Pradesh have been in top form in this tournament. They returned with five wins and two losses which saw them finish second in Elite Group A.

On the other hand, Mumbai played six matches and had a win-loss record of 4-2. They won their last three games to enter the knockout stages.

UP vs MUM, Match Details

The preliminary quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai will be played on November 26, 2022, at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs MUM

Date & Time: November 26, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad. The 22-yard surface is likely to be a good one to bat on but there could be some turn for the spinners. Moreover, the new ball might just move around a bit.

UP vs MUM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Uttar Pradesh: W, W, L, W, W

Mumbai: W, W, W, L, L

UP vs MUM Probable Playing 11 today

Uttar Pradesh Team News

Saurabh Kumar may be unavailable as he has been picked in India A squad that will take on Bangladesh A and the series stars on Tuesday, November 29.

Uttar Pradesh Probable Playing XI: Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Prince Yadav, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal (wk), Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, and Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Team News

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan are part of India A squad that will face Bangladesh A and the series commences on Tuesday, November 29. Thus, they might not play this knockout fixture.

Mumbai Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, and Royston Dias.

Today’s UP vs MUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aryan Juyal (6 matches, 253 runs)

Aryan Juyal has been in good touch with the bat. The UP wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 253 runs in six games and he averages 50.60. He has hit one hundred and one fifty.

Top Batter Pick

Prithvi Shaw (6 matches, 207 runs)

Prithvi Shaw has got some brisk and solid starts at the top of the order but he hasn't got those big hundreds. The Mumbai opener has aggregated 207 runs in six innings this tournament and has recorded two fifties. He has a strike rate of 106.15.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shams Mulani (6 matches, 100 runs, 7 wickets)

Shams Mulani has been very effective with both bat and ball this season. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 102.04 in three outings with the bat. He has taken seven scalps at an economy of 4.66 with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Shivam Mavi (5 matches, 10 wickets)

Shivam Mavi is in superb bowling form. The UP fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets in five fixtures and he has an economy rate of 3.78. He averages 15.90 with the ball and strikes at 25.2.

UP vs MUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rinku Singh (6 innings, 324 runs)

Rinku Singh is in top form with the bat. The UP left-hander has amassed 324 runs in six knocks and has racked up four half-centuries. He averages 81 and strikes at 105.88 this season.

Tanush Kotian (6 matches, 7 wickets, 42 runs)

Tanush Kotian has been very impressive with the ball this season. The 24-year-old Mumbai off-spinner has returned with seven wickets at an economy of 5.10. He has batted twice and scored 42 runs while striking at 182.60.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UP vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rinku Singh 324 runs in 6 innings Tanush Kotian 42 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Shams Mulani 100 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Shivam Mavi 10 wickets in 5 matches Madhav Kaushik 285 runs in 4 matches

UP vs MUM match expert tips

Both teams have some big names from the Indian domestic circuit and will be the ones to watch out for. Thus, all eyes will be on the likes of Rinku Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Mavi and Kartik Tyagi.

UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 Preliminary Quarter-final.

Wicketkeeper: Aryan Juyal

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Madhav Kaushik

All-rounders: Karan Sharma, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Tanush Kotian

UP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 Preliminary Quarter-final.

Wicketkeeper: Aryan Juyal

Batters: Rinku Singh, Armaan Jaffer, Prithvi Shaw, Madhav Kaushik

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Aman Hakim Khan, Prince Yadav

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoor, Shivam Mavi, Tanush Kotian

